Polish yield curve gets flatter, CPI data due at 1200 GMT * Zloty touches two-week high, Polish assets look volatile * FX mortgage conversion plan details key to Polish assets

Polish short-term government bonds slipped on expectations that data due later on Tuesday will show deflation eased in May from a month ago. The zloty touched a two-week high against the euro at 4.3773, outperforming its Central European peers, after Polish first-quarter data confirmed the economy grew 3 percent from year ago. Polish asset prices remain fragile, however. Investors are waiting for details of a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys and the progress of a European Union investigation into the rule of law in Poland. The EU investigation "is too big for investors to get involved in larger positions on the Polish market," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "This limits the space for further appreciation." The yield on two-year Polish bonds rose 2 basis points to 1.59 percent. Ten-year debt rebounded from recent losses, with their yield dropping 1 basis point to 3.09 percent. Analysts said short-term yields were driven up by expectations that flash figures due at 1200 GMT will show consumer prices fell less in May compared with April's 1.1 percent decline. Polish prices could normalize, helped by increased household spending and rising wages, although inflation should remain subdued in the medium term, Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said in a note. "We continue to see room for narrowing spread of longer-dated HGBs (Hungarian bonds) over Polish equivalents," he said. Hungarian bonds yields rose 1 to 3 basis points, tracking U.S. Treasuries and euro zone debt, traders said. Polish interest rates should remain unchanged this year and the central bank should not play a role in Poland's Swiss franc mortgage issue, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1135 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK= 27.0200 27.0220 +0.01% -0.08% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.1400 314.1100 -0.01% 0.16% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3847 4.3949 +0.23% -2.89% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.5110 4.5033 -0.17% 0.18% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4770 7.4835 +0.09% 2.17% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 122.8300 123.0600 +0.19% -1.11% dinar > Note: calculat previous close at 1800 daily ed from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 893.79 892.68 +0.12% -6.54% Budapest 27014.94 27089.72 -0.28% +12.9 4% Warsaw 1842.45 1841.79 +0.04% -0.90% Buchares 6396.28 6350.90 +0.71% -8.68% t Ljubljan <.SBITOP 702.39 705.61 -0.46% +0.90 a > % Zagreb 1709.69 1712.06 -0.14% +1.19 % Belgrade <.BELEX1 614.49 612.16 +0.38% -4.60% 5> Sofia 439.93 441.06 -0.26% -4.55% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.009 0.037 +052bp +3bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.177 0.041 +053bp +3bps R> s <CZ10YT= 0.549 0.035 +037bp +2bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.621 0.015 +213bp +1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.309 0.007 +266bp +0bps R> s <PL10YT= 3.092 -0.018 +291bp -3bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech 0.28 0.26 0.26 0 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.97 0.91 0.92 1.01 Poland 1.67 1.635 1.6 1.68 Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices