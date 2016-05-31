* Polish deflation eases, though less than expected * Bond yields rise across region amid Fed hike expectations * Southern CEE states post good Q1 GDP figures * Croatian c.bank buys euros to prevent kuna firming (Adds Polish CPI data, southern CEE GDP figures, Croatian central bank's market intervention) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 31 Central European government bond yields rose on Tuesday due to expectations for a U.S. interest rate rise and after Polish figures showed deflation eased in May from a month ago. The zloty briefly touched a two-week high against the euro at 4.3773, outperforming its Central European peers, after Polish first-quarter data confirmed that the economy grew 3 percent from a year ago. Polish asset prices remain fragile, however. Investors are waiting for details of a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys and the progress of a European Union investigation into the rule of law in Poland. The risks are "too big for investors to get involved in larger positions on the Polish market," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "This limits the space for further appreciation." The yield on two-year Polish bonds rose 2 basis points to 1.585 percent. The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point from Monday and 3 basis points from Tuesday's lows to 3.11 percent. Flash figures showed that Polish consumer prices fell by an annual 1 percent in May after a 1.1 percent drop in April. Analysts had expected a reading of -0.9 percent. Erste Group is likely to revise its -0.4 percent inflation forecast for 2016 to the downside, but the figures are unlikely to encourage the Polish central bank to resume interest rate cuts, said Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska. "Ongoing and persistent deflation does not worry the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) as it is claimed not to have any negative effects on the economic activity of households or enterprises," she said. Polish interest rates should remain unchanged this year and the central bank should not play a role in Poland's Swiss franc mortgage issue, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday. The dinar firmed a shade to 123 versus the euro and Belgrade stocks rose half a percent by 1342 GMT, after Serbian figures showed a 3.5 percent surge in annual economic output in the first quarter, after 1.2 percent growth in the previous quarter. Slovenia's 2.5 percent growth in the first quarter was also a positive surprise, well exceeding analysts' 1.7 percent forecast. Croatia's 2.7 percent growth was above analysts' 2.4 percent forecast. The kuna was flat at 7.486 against the euro. The Croatian central bank said it bought 84 million euros from local banks at 7.4925 to prevent a strengthening of the kuna towards 3-year highs beyond 7.468. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1542 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close chang in 2016 e Czech 27.0220 27.0220 +0.0 -0.09% crown 0% Hungary 314.1000 314.1100 +0.0 0.17% forint 0% Polish 4.3845 4.3949 +0.2 -2.89% zloty 4% Romanian 4.5125 4.5033 -0.20 0.14% leu % Croatian 7.4860 7.4835 -0.03 2.04% kuna % Serbian 123.0000 123.0600 +0.0 -1.24% dinar 5% Note: calculate previous close at 1800 daily d from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close chang in 2016 e Prague 894.69 892.68 +0.2 -6.45% 3% Budapest 26982.62 27089.72 -0.40 +12.80 % % Warsaw 1823.02 1841.79 -1.02 -1.94% % Buchares 6431.88 6350.90 +1.2 -8.17% t 8% Ljubljan 705.17 705.61 -0.06 +1.30% a % Zagreb 1708.68 1712.06 -0.20 +1.13% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 615.02 612.16 +0.4 -4.51% > 7% Sofia 440.50 441.06 -0.13 -4.43% % BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.009 0.037 +051 +3bps > bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.177 0.041 +052 +2bps > bps <CZ10YT=R 0.544 0.03 +036 +1bps 10-year R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.616 0.015 +212 +0bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.307 -0.013 +265 -3bps > bps <PL10YT=R 3.109 0.002 +293 -1bps 10-year R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.29 0.28 0.27 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.98 0.92 0.93 1.01 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.66 1.63 1.595 1.68 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************************* ******* (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Igir Ilic in Zagreb, Editing by Gareth Jones)