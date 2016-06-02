* ECB comments seen reaffirming support to CEE assets
* Zloty still under pressure from domestic, Brexit concerns
* Bond yields mostly rise slightly in region
* Warsaw stocks hit a new 3-and-1/2-month low
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 2 Central Europe's most liquid
currency, the zloty, eased on Thursday due to concerns
over controversial government policies in Poland and fears that
Britain will vote to quit the European Union in a referendum on
June 23.
Other currencies were steady or just a shade weaker as
investors expected the European Central Bank to keep monetary
screws loose at its meeting, providing support to assets across
Europe.
Monetary stimulus in the euro zone also supports asset
prices in the European Union's emerging markets,
counterbalancing the negative impact of expectations for a rise
in Federal Reserve interest rates.
The zloty eased by 0.2 percent to 4.398 against the euro by
0838 GMT. The forint which is also often used as a
regional proxy, also eased a shade to 313.75.
The region's currencies remain rangebound this week, buoyed
by economic growth and stability even though risk aversion and
worries over the world economy rose in global markets this week.
In Warsaw, investors awaited details of a government-backed
plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages at the cost of banks, and
developments in a row with Brussels over the rule of law in
Poland.
A key risk which is observed across the entire region is the
British vote, traders said.
A British decision to quit would mean that a generous flow
of EU funds into less developed eastern members could get
thinner, and would also cast doubts over the longer-term future
of the EU project.
"Huge positions have been built already in markets, betting
on 'Yes' or 'No' in the vote," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
"This is an event that you cannot ignore, you have to take a
bet because the outcome will certainly cause big movement in
markets, up or down," the trader added.
Government bond yields rose by 1-2 basis points in
high-yielding Hungary, Poland and Romania, and dropped slightly
in safe-haven Czech markets.
Equities were mixed. Warsaw's bluechip index
dropped a quarter of a percent to a new 3-and-1/2-month low.
A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the zloty, the
region's worst-performing unit this year, could shake off risks
from domestic politics and the British vote by the autumn.
It is expected to firm about 3 percent against the euro by
June next year, regaining all the ground that it has lost since
2015.
CEE SNAP AT 1028
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Change
st ious y
bid clos chan in 2016
e ge
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.11%
crown => 280 290 00%
Hungary <EURHUF 313. 313. -0.0 0.28%
forint => 7500 6150 4%
Polish <EURPLN 4.39 4.39 -0.1 -3.18%
zloty => 80 04 7%
Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.06%
leu => 15 20 01%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.85%
kuna => 00 95 13%
Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.19%
dinar => 9300 0600 11%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Change
st ious y
clos chan in 2016
e ge
Prague 890. 888. +0. -6.88%
55 21 26%
Budapest 2711 2698 +0. +13.34
1.82 9.59 45% %
Warsaw <.WIG20 1755 1759 -0.2 -5.59%
> .30 .49 4%
Buchares 6555 6464 +1. -6.41%
t .06 .56 40%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 688. 690. -0.3 -1.08%
a P> 64 99 4%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1715 1712 +0. +1.55%
> .85 .03 22%
Belgrade <.BELEX 618. 622. -0.5 -3.94%
15> 75 02 3%
Sofia <.SOFIX 442. 443. -0.0 -3.95%
> 69 11 9%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Daily
d d ad
(bid chan vs change
) ge Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= 0.03 0.00 +05 +1bps
RR> 5 5bps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.16 -0.0 +05 -3bps
RR> 2 14 3bps
<CZ10YT 0.52 -0.0 +03 -3bps
10-year =RR> 4 15 8bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.63 0.01 +21 +2bps
RR> 5 7 5bps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.35 -0.0 +27 -2bps
RR> 2 09 2bps
<PL10YT 3.15 0.00 +30 +0bps
10-year =RR> 9 1bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.26 0.25 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.99 0.92 0.93 1.03
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.64 1.68
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
********************************************
******************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)