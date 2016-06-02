* Zloty rises even before ECB reaffirms stimulus policy
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 2 Central European currencies and
equities firmed on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting where it said it would continue its policy to stimulate
the economy.
ECB asset buying in the euro zone supports prices in the
European Union's emerging markets, counterbalancing the negative
impact of expectations of a rise in Federal Reserve interest
rates.
The forint touched a 4-week high at 312.85 against
the euro even before the ECB meeting, and it was trading at
312.90 at 1349 GMT, firmer by 0.2 percent from Wednesday.
The zloty rebounded from an early fall and was
steady at 4.3885 versus the euro. Warsaw's bluechip equities
index firmed 0.4 percent after hitting a new
3-and-1/2-month low in early trade.
Traders said liquidity in regional markets was thin.
"The zloty is a little stronger thanks to local exporters
who sell foreign currencies (at levels near 4.4)," one
Warsaw-based dealer said. "But they can't make a major move on
the market on their own."
The region's currencies remain rangebound this week,
although risk aversion and worries over the world economy have
risen in global markets.
In Warsaw, investors await details of a government-backed
plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages at the cost of banks, and
developments in a row with Brussels over the rule of law in
Poland.
A key perceived risk across the region is the British vote
on EU membership, traders said.
A British decision to quit could mean a thinner flow of EU
funds into less developed eastern members, and cast doubts over
the longer-term future of the EU project.
"This is an event that you cannot ignore, you have to take a
bet because the outcome will certainly cause big movement in
markets, up or down," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that
many positions had been built on bets on both vote outcomes.
Government bond yields rose by 1-2 basis points in Hungary
and Poland, and dropped slightly in safe-haven Czech markets.
A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the zloty, the
region's worst-performing currency this year, could shake off
risks from domestic politics and the British vote by the autumn.
It is seen firming by about 3 percent against the euro by
June next year, regaining all the ground lost since 2015.
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw)