* Forint hits one-month high, Hungarian retail sales surge * Currencies rangebound, investors await U.S. jobs data * Brexit is a key risk, zloty and forint most vulnerable By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 3 Central European assets were treading water on Friday as investors waited for U.S. job data due at 1230 GMT that may help them assess the likely timing and scope of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to come. Higher U.S. rates would make the region's assets less attractive in comparison, but they could be offset by continuing European Central Bank asset buying and central Europe's economic growth and stability. "Not much will happen until the U.S. non-farm payroll figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungary said retail sales surged 6.4 percent in annual terms in April. Consumption is becoming a key growth driver in the region. Negative or very low inflation rates and a rise in wages and government spending support that trend. Most of the region's central banks have ended rate-cutting cycles but are not seen lifting rates either, fearing a slowdown in economic growth. The forint touched a one-month high at 312.30 against the euro in early trade. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.393 to the euro, but it has been rangebound this week around 4.4. Romania's leu has been hovering near 4.51 to the euro for weeks. "Domestic market participants might also be waiting for the results of the 5 June local elections in Romania," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note. The standstill in regional currency and bond markets hides an accumulation of bets for both the "Remain" and the "Leave" ("Brexit") vote in Britain's June 23 referendum about European Union membership. If Britain quits, Central European states could lose some of their generous EU funding, which could in turn trigger concerns about the future of the Union. Polish assets are seen as particularly vulnerable due to concerns about a government-backed plan to convert foreign-currency mortgages at a cost to the banks and an EU investigation into the rule of law in Poland. "(With those risks) we would see risk for renewed setbacks in the zloty before seeing a more sustainable stabilisation during the coming months," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. The forint is also vulnerable to the risk of Brexit, Citi analysts said in a note. A Reuters poll showed earlier this weak that the zloty could firm about 3 percent to 4.25 by June next year, and the forint is seen sticking to the 315 level. Equities mostly moved little in the region, but Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.1 percent as a rally in global copper prices boosted the stocks of KGHM, Europe's second-biggest copper producer, by 4.8 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1039 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 260 310 02% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 312. 312. +0. 0.71 forint => 4100 6950 09% % Polish <EURPLN 4.39 4.38 -0.1 -3.0 zloty => 30 67 4% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.09 leu => 50 42 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.49 +0. 1.93 kuna => 40 75 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1000 1300 02% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 888. 888. -0.0 -7.1 00 41 5% 5% Budapest 2717 2720 -0.1 +13 9.35 8.42 1% .62% Warsaw <.WIG20 1781 1762 +1. -4.1 > .20 .28 07% 9% Buchares 6559 6574 -0.2 -6.3 t .71 .40 2% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 692. 692. -0.0 -0.5 a P> 17 77 9% 7% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1700 1711 -0.6 +0. > .84 .32 1% 66% Belgrade <.BELEX 632. 629. +0. -1.7 15> 83 67 50% 5% Sofia <.SOFIX 444. 445. -0.2 -3.5 > 72 95 8% 1% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.03 0.02 +05 +3b RR> 7 8 6bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.16 -0.0 +05 +1b RR> 02 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.51 -0.0 +04 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 15 1bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 -0.0 +21 -1bp RR> 3 12 7bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.37 0.01 +27 +2b RR> 8 4 7bps ps <PL10YT 3.16 0.00 +30 +1b 10-year =RR> 5 7 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.26 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.98 0.92 0.94 1.03 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.68 1.65 1.68 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)