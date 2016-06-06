* Zloty, forint firmer but off multi-week highs * Romania's local election cuts short-term political risk * Leu drifts further off multi-month lows * Croatia's ruling coalition comes closer to collapse By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 6 Central European currencies extended their gains on Monday, still benefitting from Friday's weak U.S. jobs data which reduced the odds that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates soon. A rise in U.S. rates would make assets in Europe's high-yielding emerging markets less attractive. Romania's leu, which in the past few weeks tested its weakest levels since early February, firmed a shade after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) emerged as the top party from nationwide local elections on Sunday. Risks remain that fiscal policy will be loosened ahead of a parliamentary election late this year, but with the local elections out of the way the likelihood of short-term political instability has decreased, ING Bank analysts said in a note. The government could sell 2020-expiry bonds at a cut-off yield of 2.27 percent on Monday which equals Friday's closing bid, they added. Hungarian government bonds were flat. Polish bond prices gave up some of the ground gained after Friday's U.S. data, with the 10-year yield rising 2 basis points to 3.135 percent. Both the zloty and the forint firmed 0.2 percent from Friday's close against the euro by 0845 GMT, but they were off the multi-week highs they touched after the U.S. figures. A key risk to assets in the entire region is Britain's June 23 referendum. A British vote to quit the European Union would mean less EU funding for the bloc's eastern members and the risk of political instability in the continent. A further risk to assets in Poland, Central Europe's biggest economy, is a government-backed plan to convert foreign currency mortgages into zlotys, at least partly at the cost of Polish banks. The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to reveal details of the plan on Wednesday and could send the bill to parliament for further discussions before the end of June. Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha pledged in an interview in the daily Polska that the bill would not hit the bank sector. Elsewhere, the dinar was flat at 123.26 versus the euro. Serbia said on Friday that a new government could be in place by June 16, following coalition talks set for this week. The kuna eased 0.1 percent to 7.505 against the euro. Croatia's government coalition crisis escalated on Friday, with two deputy prime ministers rejecting Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic's appeal for them to resign. CEE SNAP AT 1045 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 240 295 02% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 312. +0. 1.02 forint => 4500 0100 18% % Polish <EURPLN 4.38 4.38 +0. -2.8 zloty => 20 86 15% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.0 leu => 05 25 04% 3% Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.49 -0.1 1.79 kuna => 50 55 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2600 2600 00% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 879. +0. -7.4 91 51 61% 7% Budapest 2724 2713 +0. +13 7.18 4.17 42% .91% Warsaw <.WIG20 1801 1793 +0. -3.0 > .77 .43 47% 9% Buchares 6512 6545 -0.5 -7.0 t .34 .70 1% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 692. 694. -0.2 -0.4 a P> 85 46 3% 7% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1703 1704 -0.0 +0. > .29 .14 5% 81% Belgrade <.BELEX 632. 624. +1. -1.8 15> 07 56 20% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 445. 442. +0. -3.3 > 29 70 59% 9% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 -0.0 +05 -4bp RR> 23 48 1bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.13 -0.0 +05 -1bp RR> 8 14 5bps s <CZ10YT 0.50 0.00 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 5 4bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 0 +22 +0b RR> 6 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 0.01 +27 +2b RR> 8 6 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.14 0.02 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 1 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.24 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.9 0.91 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.64 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary and Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)