* Zloty, forint firmer but off multi-week highs
* Romania's local election cuts short-term political risk
* Leu drifts further off multi-month lows
* Croatia's ruling coalition comes closer to collapse
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 6 Central European
currencies extended their gains on Monday, still benefitting
from Friday's weak U.S. jobs data which reduced the odds that
the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates soon.
A rise in U.S. rates would make assets in Europe's
high-yielding emerging markets less attractive.
Romania's leu, which in the past few weeks tested
its weakest levels since early February, firmed a shade after
the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) emerged as the top party from
nationwide local elections on Sunday.
Risks remain that fiscal policy will be loosened ahead of a
parliamentary election late this year, but with the local
elections out of the way the likelihood of short-term political
instability has decreased, ING Bank analysts said in a note.
The government could sell 2020-expiry bonds at a cut-off
yield of 2.27 percent on Monday which equals Friday's closing
bid, they added.
Hungarian government bonds were flat. Polish bond prices
gave up some of the ground gained after Friday's U.S. data, with
the 10-year yield rising 2 basis points to 3.135 percent.
Both the zloty and the forint firmed 0.2 percent from
Friday's close against the euro by 0845 GMT, but they were off
the multi-week highs they touched after the U.S. figures.
A key risk to assets in the entire region is Britain's June
23 referendum. A British vote to quit the European Union would
mean less EU funding for the bloc's eastern members and the risk
of political instability in the continent.
A further risk to assets in Poland, Central Europe's biggest
economy, is a government-backed plan to convert foreign currency
mortgages into zlotys, at least partly at the cost of Polish
banks.
The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to
reveal details of the plan on Wednesday and could send the bill
to parliament for further discussions before the end of June.
Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha pledged in an interview in
the daily Polska that the bill would not hit the bank sector.
Elsewhere, the dinar was flat at 123.26 versus the
euro. Serbia said on Friday that a new government could be in
place by June 16, following coalition talks set for this week.
The kuna eased 0.1 percent to 7.505 against the
euro. Croatia's government coalition crisis escalated on Friday,
with two deputy prime ministers rejecting Prime Minister Tihomir
Oreskovic's appeal for them to resign.
CEE SNAP AT 1045
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 240 295 02% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 311. 312. +0. 1.02
forint => 4500 0100 18% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.38 4.38 +0. -2.8
zloty => 20 86 15% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.0
leu => 05 25 04% 3%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.49 -0.1 1.79
kuna => 50 55 3% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2600 2600 00% 5%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 884. 879. +0. -7.4
91 51 61% 7%
Budapest 2724 2713 +0. +13
7.18 4.17 42% .91%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1801 1793 +0. -3.0
> .77 .43 47% 9%
Buchares 6512 6545 -0.5 -7.0
t .34 .70 1% 2%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 692. 694. -0.2 -0.4
a P> 85 46 3% 7%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1703 1704 -0.0 +0.
> .29 .14 5% 81%
Belgrade <.BELEX 632. 624. +1. -1.8
15> 07 56 20% 7%
Sofia <.SOFIX 445. 442. +0. -3.3
> 29 70 59% 9%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 -0.0 +05 -4bp
RR> 23 48 1bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.13 -0.0 +05 -1bp
RR> 8 14 5bps s
<CZ10YT 0.50 0.00 +04 +1b
10-year =RR> 9 5 4bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 0 +22 +0b
RR> 6 0bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 0.01 +27 +2b
RR> 8 6 6bps ps
<PL10YT 3.14 0.02 +30 +2b
10-year =RR> 1 7bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.24 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.9 0.91 1.02
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.64 1.68
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary and Adrian Krajewski in
Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)