* Polish president to announce fx mortgages bill at 1500 GMT * Zloty hits 8-week high vs euro, weakened against Swiss francs * Economic data, Yellen comments buoy CEE currencies, stocks * Bank stocks lift Warsaw's stock index (Recasts with Polish fx mortgages conversion bill) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 7 The zloty firmed to an 8-week high against the euro, lifted by optimism that a Polish bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages, to be announced on Tuesday, will harm banks less than expected. Polish President Andrzej Duda's office is due to publish the plan at 1500 GMT and the announcement may cause big moves in the zloty, which will be illiquid as domestic markets close by then. The currency was trading around 4.348 against the euro at 1204 GMT, off an 8-week high set earlier at 4.3415, but firmer by 0.2 percent from Monday. Central European currencies and stocks rallied anyway, led by Warsaw, after a batch of upbeat economic figures from across the region and receding expectations for near-term interest rate hikes in the United States. The bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange rose by 1.6 percent, driven by bank stocks, with PKO BP gaining 2.6 percent and Pekao 1.2 percent. Worries over banks had knocked down the index to its lowest levels since early February by last week, while Budapest's main index approached 9-year highs on Tuesday. The cause of the weakness, on top of a new bank tax, was a fear that the mortgage conversions could further hit banks. It was hard to predict market reactions due to uncertainty about the key details in the bill, like the exchange rate of the conversion, and the government still has the power to water down the plan if it fears that it would hit banks too hard. It is also unclear if the central bank would take part in the scheme, helping banks convert the mortgages. Presidential adviser Marek Dietl has said banks should voluntarily offer to convert the Swiss franc mortgages into zloty at a rate they agree on with clients to avoid the president proposing a compulsory re-denomination. Another adviser, Zbigniew Krysiak, told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that the banking sector's loss from the conversion would reach around 40 billion zlotys ($10.4 billion), should the Swiss franc firm to 5 zlotys. Even though the zloty strengthened against the euro, its reference currency, it eased versus the Swiss franc. The franc traded around 3.96 against the zloty, 0.4 percent firmer from Monday, while the Swiss unit also hit a one-month high against the euro. Expectations about Britain's June 23 European Union vote move the major European crosses rather than the Polish issue which has been around for a year and will not come to a conclusion on Tuesday, said Roxana Hulea, analyst of Societe Generale. "It would be too early to build positions on that," she said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1257 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0210 27.0325 +0.04 -0.09% crown => % Hungary <EURHUF 310.7200 310.8350 +0.04 1.26% forint => % Polish <EURPLN 4.3480 4.3560 +0.18 -2.07% zloty => % Romanian <EURRON 4.5060 4.5148 +0.19 0.29% leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.5130 7.5065 -0.09% 1.68% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 123.2400 123.3400 +0.08 -1.44% dinar => % Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 896.52 892.27 +0.48 -6.25% % Budapest 27280.60 27089.00 +0.71 +14.05% % Warsaw <.WIG20 1825.69 1797.27 +1.58 -1.80% > % Buchares 6617.13 6561.15 +0.85 -5.53% t % Ljubljan <.SBITO 690.17 694.49 -0.62% -0.86% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1696.61 1697.99 -0.08% +0.41% > Belgrade <.BELEX 614.95 616.85 -0.31% -4.53% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 443.33 444.08 -0.17% -3.81% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.03 0.011 +056b +0bps RR> ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.148 -0.002 +055b +0bps RR> ps <CZ10YT 0.509 0 +043b +1bps 10-year =RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.674 -0.015 +220b -2bps RR> ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.381 -0.008 +279b -1bps RR> ps <PL10YT 3.174 -0.011 +310b +0bps 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.91 0.92 1.01 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.66 1.65 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)