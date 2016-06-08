* Kuna weakest since March, Croatian PM under pressure to quit * Forint and zloty near strongest since mid-April * Hungary's trade surplus supports forint By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 8 The kuna fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the euro on Wednesday, in contrast to other Central European currencies, after the Croatian government's coalition moved to the brink of collapse. The biggest party in Croatia's ruling coalition filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic on Tuesday, contributing to the kuna dropping by 0.2 percent to 7.53 against the euro at 0826 GMT on Wednesday. By contrast, hunger for yield in global markets helped the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint cling to multi-week highs while Hungary's government bond yield curve fell by 5-10 basis points, with its 10-year paper trading at 3.33 percent. The uncertainty in Croatia could hit the government's reform drive and its bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. "The market is underestimating credit negative implications from possible government fallout in Croatia," he said. The zloty, trading at 4.34 against the euro, was at its strongest since mid-April. It started to firm on Tuesday after Polish presidential advisers said the scheme to convert foreign currency mortgages to zloty-denominated loans would be spread over many years, which could cause less pain to banks than expected. "Now we have to await comments from the banks, from the rating agencies and from the regulator, which means that some uncertainty remains," Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a note Polish banking stocks pared gains made on Tuesday. PKO BP shed 1.7 percent, MBank 2.9 percent and BZ WBK 1.7 percent, with one Warsaw-based broker citing investor concern over the lingering uncertainty on the mortgage scheme. The mortgage issue could yet place the zloty under pressure, which could increase if Britain votes to quit the European Union in its June 23 referendum, market participants said. "There are more question marks than answers (about the mortgages) and the zloty's strength is surprising," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. The forint, at 310.27 against the euro, was also near its strongest since mid-April. It eased to 310.90 in early trading after Hungary's May inflation figures showed a bigger than expected 0.2 percent fall, but a robust 959 million trade surplus for April provided support for the currency. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1026 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0220 27.0170 -0.02% -0.09% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 310.2700 310.3700 +0.03 1.41% forint => % Polish <EURPLN 4.3405 4.3450 +0.10 -1.90% zloty => % Romanian <EURRON 4.5070 4.5068 +0.00 0.27% leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.5300 7.5165 -0.18% 1.45% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 123.3100 123.3800 +0.06 -1.49% dinar => % Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 872.11 895.20 -2.58% -8.81% Budapest 27443.54 27394.19 +0.18 +14.73% % Warsaw <.WIG20 1825.83 1832.79 -0.38% -1.79% > Buchares 6603.16 6628.49 -0.38% -5.73% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 690.70 690.31 +0.06 -0.78% a P> % Zagreb <.CRBEX 1700.24 1699.77 +0.03 +0.63% > % Belgrade <.BELEX 616.29 615.73 +0.09 -4.32% 15> % Sofia <.SOFIX 449.94 446.79 +0.71 -2.38% > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.008 -0.005 +055b +0bps RR> ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.146 -0.002 +057b +1bps RR> ps <CZ10YT 0.509 0 +047b +1bps 10-year =RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.697 0.011 +224b +2bps RR> ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.326 -0.028 +275b -2bps RR> ps <PL10YT 3.124 -0.03 +308b -2bps 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.24 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.87 0.89 1.01 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.67 1.65 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw and Igir Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by David Goodman)