* Kuna weakest since March, Croatian PM pressured to quit
* Forint, zloty strongest since mid-April
* Polish central bank keeps interest rates on hold
* Hungary's trade surplus supports forint despite CPI
(Adds Polish central bank decisions and bond yields, Serbian
dinar)
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 8 The kuna fell to a 2-1/2
month low against the euro on Wednesday, in contrast to other
Central European currencies, after the Croatian government's
coalition moved to the brink of collapse.
The biggest party in Croatia's ruling coalition filed a
no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic on
Tuesday, contributing to the kuna dropping by 0.2
percent to 7.53 against the euro at 0826 GMT on Wednesday.
By contrast, hunger for yield in global markets helped the
Polish zloty and Hungarian forint cling to multi-week highs
while Polish and Hungarian government bond yields fell, with
Poland's 10-year paper shedding 5 basis points to 3.09 percent.
The uncertainty in Croatia could hit the government's reform
drive and its bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said
in a note.
"The market is underestimating credit negative implications
from possible government fallout in Croatia," he said.
The zloty, trading at 4.3253 against the euro at
1348, was at its strongest since mid-April.
It started to firm on Tuesday after Polish presidential
advisers said the scheme to convert foreign currency mortgages
to zloty-denominated loans would be spread over many years,
which could cause less pain to banks than expected.
"Now we have to await comments from the banks, from the
rating agencies and from the regulator, which means that some
uncertainty remains," Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a
note
Polish banking stocks pared gains made on Tuesday. PKO BP
shed 1.7 percent, MBank 2.9 percent and BZ WBK
1.7 percent.
One Warsaw-based broker cited investor concern over the
lingering uncertainty on the mortgage scheme as the reason.
The mortgage issue could yet place the zloty under pressure,
which could increase if Britain votes to quit the European Union
in its June 23 referendum, market participants said.
"There are more question marks than answers (about the
mortgages) and the zloty's strength is surprising," said Mateusz
Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
The forint, at 310.20 against the euro, was also
near its strongest since mid-April.
It eased to 310.90 in early trading after Hungary's May
inflation figures showed a bigger than expected 0.2 percent
fall, but a robust 959 million trade surplus for April provided
support for the currency.
Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold as
expected and will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.
Serbia's central bank is also seen holding fire on
Thursday.
The dinar was a shade weaker against the euro at
123.43.
CEE SNAPSHO AT 1348 CET
MARKETS T
CURRENCIES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2016
Czech 27.0210 27.0170 -0.01% -0.09%
crown
Hungary 310.200 310.370 +0.05 1.43%
forint 0 0 %
Polish 4.3253 4.3450 +0.46 -1.56%
zloty %
Romanian 4.5060 4.5068 +0.02 0.29%
leu %
Croatian 7.5280 7.5165 -0.15% 1.47%
kuna
Serbian 123.430 123.380 -0.04% -1.59%
dinar 0 0
Note: calculate previou close 1800
daily d from s at CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2016
Prague 873.39 895.20 -2.44% -8.67%
Budapest 27382.9 27394.1 -0.04% +14.47%
6 9
Warsaw 1845.48 1832.79 +0.69 -0.74%
%
Buchares 6629.81 6628.49 +0.02 -5.35%
t %
Ljubljan 691.57 690.31 +0.18 -0.66%
a %
Zagreb 1702.07 1699.77 +0.14 +0.74%
%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 627.15 615.73 +1.85 -2.63%
> %
Sofia 449.98 446.79 +0.71 -2.37%
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change in
Bund
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.008 -0.005 +055b +0bps
> ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.125 -0.023 +054b -3bps
> ps
<CZ10YT=R 0.509 0 +044b -2bps
10-year R> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.703 0.017 +224b +2bps
> ps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.297 -0.028 +271b -3bps
> ps
<PL10YT=R 3.097 -0.063 +303b -8bps
10-year R> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interbank
Czech < 0.27 0.24 0.24 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.95 0.87 0.89 1.01
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.69 1.67 1.65 1.68
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
********************************************************
******
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in
Warsaw and Igir Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan)