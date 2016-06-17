* Assets rebound, zloty volatility signals further jitters
* CEE central banks not signalled measures to protect
markets
* Croatian markets under further pressure as PM ousted
By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, June 17 Central European assets
rebounded on Friday after campaigning was suspended ahead of
Britain's June 23 EU membership referendum after a member of
parliament was killed.
Investors fear a British exit from the European Union could
curb funding to the region and slow economic growth.
Britain was shocked by the death of Jo Cox, a pro-EU
lawmaker who was shot and stabbed in the street on Thursday.
Campaigning was halted and one opinion poll set for
publication on Friday was delayed. The probability that Britain
votes to remain in the EU increased, bookmaker odds showed.
Central European assets rose after campaigning was
suspended, mBank analysts said in a note.
The forint firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to
314.50 by 0909 GMT, still near 3-week lows. The leu
also gained 0.1 percent.
The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.4355, but was off
Thursday's 3-week low of 4.457, also getting some help from
comments from central bank rate setters reaffirming that new
rate cuts are unlikely.
Prague led a rise of stock indices. It gained 1.8
percent, drifting off Tuesday's 7-year lows.
Polish and Hungarian government bond yields, which flirted
with multi-month highs earlier this week, dropped. Polish
10-year bonds traded at 3.20 percent, down 8 basis
points.
But implied zloty volatilities for one month
approached Tuesday's 4-year highs, indicating expectations for
further swings in the run-up to the British vote.
"Even more volatility in the CEE exchange rates, especially
for HUF and PLN, should be expected," said Martin Stelzeneder,
analyst of Raiffeisen, in a note, adding the zloty could weaken
past 4.475 versus the euro, to 4-month lows.
Analysts said Poland's trade links and concerns over
government policies made its markets the most vulnerable in the
region to a possible British EU exit.
Polish central bankers have said it would not make sense to
spend from reserves to fight a zloty weakening.
Jerzy Kropiwnicki said the bank should not consider market
intervention before the zloty eases near 5 against the euro.
Other central banks in the region have not signalled any
measures to fight possible market turmoil.
Hungary's central bank, meeting two days before the British
vote, is expected to keep interest rates on hold, after pledging
last month that it had finished cutting.
Croatia's central bank could be forced to buy the kuna
to keep domestic markets stable, after parliament
ousted Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic, analyst Stephan Imre
said in the Raiffeisen note.
CEE SNAP AT 1109
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.2
crown => 650 790 05% 5%
Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. +0. 0.04
forint => 5000 9100 13% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 -0.0 -4.0
zloty => 55 15 9% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.53 4.53 +0. -0.3
leu => 40 98 13% 3%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.56
kuna => 20 45 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1800 2200 03% 9%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 830. 815. +1. -13.
32 86 77% 18%
Budapest 2621 2581 +1. +9.
0.15 4.83 53% 57%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1752 1733 +1. -5.7
> .87 .48 12% 2%
Buchares 6489 6466 +0. -7.3
t .67 .28 36% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 679. 679. -0.0 -2.4
a P> 34 70 5% 1%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1679 1683 -0.2 -0.6
> .11 .02 3% 2%
Belgrade <.BELEX 616. 622. -0.8 -4.2
15> 93 22 5% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 457. 456. +0. -0.7
> 49 49 22% 4%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 -0.0 +05 -1bp
RR> 31 05 6bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.05 -0.0 +05 -4bp
RR> 1 27 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.44 -0.0 +04 -4bp
10-year =RR> 2 15 4bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -2bp
RR> UE! 15 UE! s
5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -7bp
RR> UE! 64 UE! s
<PL10YT #VAL -0.0 #VAL -9bp
10-year =RR> UE! 7 UE! s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.19 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.96 0.88 0.9 0.99
><BUBOR 5
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.69 1.68 1.69
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw)