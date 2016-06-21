BUDAPEST, June 21 The Polish zloty added to this week's gains in early trade on Tuesday as market nerves over a possible Brexit eased, while Hungary's forint was idle ahead of a monthly central bank rate meeting. At 0751 GMT, the zloty was 0.07 percent stronger versus the euro, showing the biggest move among central European currencies. Shares in Prague and Budapest rose 0.3-0.2 percent, led by financial stocks. Analysts said any bigger moves in the zloty, the region's most liquid currency, were expected only after Thursday's referendum over Britain's membership in the European Union. "A (...) move towards 4.31 per euro would need a lasting improvement of the global sentiment, including, above all, a vote in Great Britain in favour of remaining in the EU," Bank Pekao said in a note. Hungary's central bank, which has lowered its base rate to a record low of 0.9 percent to shore up the slowing economy, is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its Tuesday meeting, after promising it had finished rate cuts. "MNB is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold this month, and from here out for a couple of quarters," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. "Over the medium term, we expect inflation to turn down and remain below MNB's target range, which will likely open the door to further debate about long-term inflation prospects and to lower interest rates. We expect EUR-HUF to drift up to 320.00 by end-2016." CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0951 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.0580 27.0595 +0.01% -0.22% Hungary forint 312.8400 312.9350 +0.03% 0.58% Polish zloty 4.3847 4.3878 +0.07% -2.89% Romanian leu 4.5325 4.5345 +0.04% -0.30% Croatian kuna 7.5150 7.5165 +0.02% 1.65% Serbian dinar 123.3100 123.4000 +0.07% -1.49% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 841.22 838.94 +0.27% -12.04% Budapest 26622.27 26563.59 +0.22% +11.29% Warsaw 1783.14 1793.83 -0.60% -4.09% Bucharest 6519.10 6487.63 +0.49% -6.93% Ljubljana 685.35 687.47 -0.31% -1.55% Zagreb 1686.78 1683.25 +0.21% -0.17% Belgrade 616.68 617.58 -0.15% -4.26% Sofia 458.99 458.22 +0.17% -0.41% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.085 -0.049 +049bps -5bps 5-year 0.124 0.016 +059bps +2bps 10-year 0.494 0.002 +043bps +0bps Poland 2-year 1.761 0 +234bps -1bps 5-year 2.425 0.005 +289bps +1bps 10-year 3.096 0.031 +304bps +3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep <PRIBOR= 0.27 0.25 0.2 0 > Hungary 0.97 0.87 0.89 1 Poland 1.705 1.675 1.6525 1.7 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)