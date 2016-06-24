(Adds stock markets, Polish tender, analyst on growth)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 24 Central European currencies
fell and stock markets plunged on Friday after Britain voted to
leave the European Union, with the Polish zloty tumbling to a
4-1/2 year low against the euro and some stock markets to
multi-year lows.
Direct trade linkages with Britain account for 3-6 percent
of the foreign trade of central eastern European countries, with
the euro zone having a much bigger role.
But Britain is still Poland's second-biggest export market,
with its exports to Britain in 2015 at around 12 billion euros.
Investors in Central Europe have been worried that the
impact of Britain's exit could be bigger if it leads later to
cuts in the EU budget.
EU development funds play a big role in boosting economic
growth in poorer EU states, so a reduction would be painful.
There are also hundreds of thousands of east Europeans working
in Britain.
"The big question is what happens to those who work there
(in the UK)," said Janos Samu, an analyst at Concorde Securities
in Budapest. "What hits us badly now is all this uncertainty."
"We see overall growth impact as biggest in (the) Czech
(Republic) and then Hungary at around 0.5pp shaved off of growth
under Brexit, Poland around 0.25pp and other countries minimal,"
Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura said in a note.
The zloty fell to 4.52 to the euro in early trade
but recouped some of its losses by 0711 GMT, to trade at 4.456.
The forint fell 1.7 percent to 320, but firmed back
to 318.20 later in highly volatile trading.
Warsaw's WIG20 bluechip index touched a 7-year low,
but later recouped some losses. The broader market WIG
fell to a 5-month low. Prague stocks fell to a 7-year low.
Shares in Poland's biggest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP
fell more than 10 percent in early trade, becoming the
biggest drag on the WIG20 index.
The Bucharest stock exchange's blue chip index fell
4.5 percent to a four-month low. Budapest stocks were
down 4.6 percent at a three-and-half-month low.
Poland's finance ministry has called off a switch treasury
debt tender initially planned for Monday due to market
volatility.
"I don't think the zloty could weaken further than 4.60 per
euro," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK in
Warsaw.
"Due to our FX-loan problem we're very dependent on the SNB.
The zloty has regained some ground just after they intervened
and as long as they keep defending the franc the zloty should be
relatively stable," he added.
He added he did not see a chance of a currency intervention
by the Polish central bank in the near term.
Poland's deputy finance minister said the weakening of the
zloty was not a risk to the Polish economy. He said he saw no
reason to intervene on the currency market.
The National Bank of Hungary, which left interest rates on
hold at a record-low 0.9 percent on Tuesday, said it was
closely monitoring the British vote and related market
developments and had all the necessary tools to continuously
ensure financial stability.
The Czech crown, which is considered as a safe
haven currency in the region, was relatively steady, easing only
about 0.2 percent.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0911 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech crown 27.1210 27.0780 -0.16% -0.45%
Hungary 318.1900 314.6200 -1.12% -1.12%
forint
Polish zloty 4.4560 4.3675 -1.99% -4.44%
Romanian leu 4.5475 4.5245 -0.51% -0.63%
Croatian 7.5340 7.5252 -0.12% 1.39%
kuna
Serbian 123.8300 123.9600 +0.10 -1.91%
dinar %
Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800
change from CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 772.96 855.26 -9.62% -19.17
%
Budapest 25288.71 26924.09 -6.07% +5.72
%
Warsaw 1681.58 1853.71 -9.29% -9.55%
Bucharest 6134.79 6495.34 -5.55% -12.41
%
Ljubljana 0.00 695.92 +0.00 -100.0
% 0%
Zagreb 0.00 1681.08 +0.00 -100.0
% 0%
Belgrade 0.00 619.07 +0.00 -100.0
% 0%
Sofia 459.21 461.60 -0.52% -0.37%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.07 0 +057b +8bps
ps
5-year 0.106 0 +068b +15bp
ps s
10-year 0.491 0 +060b +20bp
ps s
Poland
5-year 2.601 0 +318b +15bp
ps s
10-year 3.273 0 +338b +20bp
ps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.23 0.22 0.13 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.93 0.86 0.89 1.01
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.71
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than;
Editing by Jon Boyle)