(Updates with markets recouping losses, mid-term outlook)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 24 Central European currencies
and stocks recouped some of their earlier steep losses by Friday
afternoon as the initial shock from Britain's vote to leave the
EU wore off, but markets remained volatile on uncertainty over
the medium-term fallout.
Direct trade linkages with Britain account for 3-6 percent
of the foreign trade of central eastern European countries, with
the euro zone having a much bigger role. But Britain is still
Poland's second-biggest export market, with its exports to
Britain in 2015 at around 12 billion euros.
Investors in Central Europe have been worried that the
impact of Britain's exit could be bigger if it leads later to
cuts in the European Union budget.
EU development funds play a big role in boosting economic
growth in poorer EU states, so a reduction would be painful.
There are also hundreds of thousands of east Europeans working
in Britain.
However, some analysts said the region's strong growth
potential still made emerging European assets attractive and
further market losses would likely be contained, especially as
there was further monetary policy easing globally.
"With central banks anchoring short-term rates at very low
levels, central European bonds may rally once risk aversion
subsides," UniCredit analysts said in a note.
"Second, expected ECB support for periphery bonds should
help stabilise bond prices in central Europe as well."
Early in the morning the zloty tumbled to a 4-1/2
year low of around 4.51 against the euro but later firmed and at
1206 GMT it traded 2 percent weaker from Thursday at 4.457.
The forint was one percent weaker. Hungarian five-
and ten-year year government bond yields jumped 15-20 basis
points, and there was a bearish steepening in the yield curve, a
trader said.
Warsaw's WIG20 blue-chip index, which touched a
7-year low, later recouped some losses and was trading 7 percent
lower at 1200 GMT. Prague stocks were down 6 percent. Budapest
stocks were down 4 percent.
"The big question is what happens to those who work there
(in the UK)," said Janos Samu, an analyst at Concorde Securities
in Budapest. "What hits us badly now is all this uncertainty."
Other analysts were assessing the impact that Brexit could
have on growth in eastern Europe.
"We see overall growth impact as biggest in (the) Czech
(Republic) and then Hungary at around 0.5pp shaved off of growth
under Brexit, Poland around 0.25 pp and other countries
minimal," Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura said in a note.
Poland's deputy finance minister said the weakening of the
zloty was not a risk to the Polish economy. He said he saw no
reason to intervene on the currency market.
The National Bank of Hungary said it had all the necessary
tools to continuously ensure financial stability.
The Czech crown, which is considered as a safe
haven currency in the region, eased only 0.1 percent.
Some analysts say Brexit could lead the Czech central bank
to having to delay again its exit from a crown cap keeping the
currency weaker than 27 to the euro, a policy the bank has last
said will last probably until the middle of 2017.
Ceska Sporitelna's chief economist, David Navratil, said
slower growth in Germany and other euro zone trade partners
because of Britain's looming EU exit will hit the Czech economy
as well, slowing inflation growth.
"It should affect GDP growth... and inflation. These two
factors should postpone the exit (from the cap)," he said. "We
expect they will postpone to the end of 2018."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than;
Editing by Toby Chopra)