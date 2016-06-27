(Adds stocks, new comments, updates markets)
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, June 27 Emerging European currencies
firmed a touch and the slide in stocks slowed on Monday as
markets took a step back after Friday's negative reaction to
Britain's vote to leave the EU, with any future impact on the
region's markets expected to be less dramatic.
Last week's Brexit dealt a blow to the Western alliance
which the former communist countries of eastern Europe joined in
hopes of stability and prosperity.
Investors in Central Europe have been worried about the
impact of Britain's exit on the European Union budget, vital EU
development funds and labour market disruptions. But by Monday
they looked past that to the details that would shape the EU and
its relations to Britain.
"Uncertainty can be the status quo for a long while," CIB
Bank said in a note. "The strongest economic effects will be on
Britain but there are stronger risks pointing to lower European
growth as well."
"We can't be talking about panic. Markets have learned since
2008 and 2010 that central banks stand ready and they have the
tools to remedy any crisis," CIB added. "Risk aversion and
volatility will stay strong, however."
Currencies either gained slightly or traded sideways, while
bonds were little changed, dealers said. The weakening of stocks
slowed, with indices pulled slightly lower especially by bank
and financial stocks.
"No easy week ahead for eastern European stock markets,"
brokerage Equilor said in a note to clients. "The shocks of
Friday have been relatively limited in this asset class, but
initial revaluations may trigger more sell-offs."
A three-day European Central Bank summit with chairs of the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England speaking could
provide pointers for the short term, Equilor added.
"The market is very stable considering the fears everyone
had had before the vote last week," a Budapest-based dealer
said. "The jitters have skirted this region thus far and the
region was prepared for the effects that did come this way."
He added there were no significant positions in the market
either way, and investors are on the sidelines trying to assess
the way forward.
A Polish deputy prime minister predicted on Friday that
calmer markets would follow a few days of volatility, with
negative market and trade consequences limited.
Senior Hungarian politicians also sought to calm investors,
with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga telling the newspaper
Vilaggazdasag on Monday that Budapest would not be needing
budget amendments this year or next as a result of Brexit.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1151 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech crown 27.1380 27.1200 -0.07% -0.52%
Hungary forint 317.7000 317.6800 -0.01% -0.96%
Polish zloty 4.4470 4.4587 +0.26% -4.25%
Romanian leu 4.5150 4.5310 +0.35% 0.09%
Croatian kuna 7.5220 7.5211 -0.01% 1.56%
Serbian dinar 123.8800 124.0000 +0.10% -1.95%
Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 797.00 819.58 -2.76% -16.66%
Budapest 25639.79 25724.91 -0.33% +7.19%
Warsaw 1744.55 1769.67 -1.42% -6.16%
Bucharest 6273.47 6266.14 +0.12% -10.43%
Ljubljana 679.41 680.92 -0.22% -2.40%
Zagreb 1644.11 1653.32 -0.56% -2.69%
Belgrade 603.21 608.03 -0.79% -6.35%
Sofia 453.47 456.37 -0.64% -1.61%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.076 -0.006 +057bps +0bps
5-year 0.104 -0.002 +065bps +0bps
10-year 0.481 -0.005 +058bps +4bps
Poland
2-year 1.706 -0.081 +235bps -7bps
5-year 2.352 -0.136 +290bps -13bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interbank
Czech Rep <PR 0.26 0.19 0.16 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.92 0.85 0.87 1.01
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.66 1.605 1.5775 1.71
BOR=>
Note: FRA quotes are for ask
prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)