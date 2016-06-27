(Adds stocks, new comments, updates markets) By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, June 27 Emerging European currencies firmed a touch and the slide in stocks slowed on Monday as markets took a step back after Friday's negative reaction to Britain's vote to leave the EU, with any future impact on the region's markets expected to be less dramatic. Last week's Brexit dealt a blow to the Western alliance which the former communist countries of eastern Europe joined in hopes of stability and prosperity. Investors in Central Europe have been worried about the impact of Britain's exit on the European Union budget, vital EU development funds and labour market disruptions. But by Monday they looked past that to the details that would shape the EU and its relations to Britain. "Uncertainty can be the status quo for a long while," CIB Bank said in a note. "The strongest economic effects will be on Britain but there are stronger risks pointing to lower European growth as well." "We can't be talking about panic. Markets have learned since 2008 and 2010 that central banks stand ready and they have the tools to remedy any crisis," CIB added. "Risk aversion and volatility will stay strong, however." Currencies either gained slightly or traded sideways, while bonds were little changed, dealers said. The weakening of stocks slowed, with indices pulled slightly lower especially by bank and financial stocks. "No easy week ahead for eastern European stock markets," brokerage Equilor said in a note to clients. "The shocks of Friday have been relatively limited in this asset class, but initial revaluations may trigger more sell-offs." A three-day European Central Bank summit with chairs of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England speaking could provide pointers for the short term, Equilor added. "The market is very stable considering the fears everyone had had before the vote last week," a Budapest-based dealer said. "The jitters have skirted this region thus far and the region was prepared for the effects that did come this way." He added there were no significant positions in the market either way, and investors are on the sidelines trying to assess the way forward. A Polish deputy prime minister predicted on Friday that calmer markets would follow a few days of volatility, with negative market and trade consequences limited. Senior Hungarian politicians also sought to calm investors, with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga telling the newspaper Vilaggazdasag on Monday that Budapest would not be needing budget amendments this year or next as a result of Brexit. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1151 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.1380 27.1200 -0.07% -0.52% Hungary forint 317.7000 317.6800 -0.01% -0.96% Polish zloty 4.4470 4.4587 +0.26% -4.25% Romanian leu 4.5150 4.5310 +0.35% 0.09% Croatian kuna 7.5220 7.5211 -0.01% 1.56% Serbian dinar 123.8800 124.0000 +0.10% -1.95% Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 797.00 819.58 -2.76% -16.66% Budapest 25639.79 25724.91 -0.33% +7.19% Warsaw 1744.55 1769.67 -1.42% -6.16% Bucharest 6273.47 6266.14 +0.12% -10.43% Ljubljana 679.41 680.92 -0.22% -2.40% Zagreb 1644.11 1653.32 -0.56% -2.69% Belgrade 603.21 608.03 -0.79% -6.35% Sofia 453.47 456.37 -0.64% -1.61% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.076 -0.006 +057bps +0bps 5-year 0.104 -0.002 +065bps +0bps 10-year 0.481 -0.005 +058bps +4bps Poland 2-year 1.706 -0.081 +235bps -7bps 5-year 2.352 -0.136 +290bps -13bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep <PR 0.26 0.19 0.16 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.92 0.85 0.87 1.01 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.66 1.605 1.5775 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Marton Dunai)