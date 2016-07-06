* Zloty rebounds from one-week low vs euro * Polish central bank seen maintaining cautious stance at meeting * Weak economic data could revive rate cut forecasts in region By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 6 Central European currencies mostly firmed on Wednesday as the first meeting of Poland's central bank under new governor Adam Glapinski was expected to confirm that it will not lower interest rates. "The first rate setting meeting under new governor Glapinski today is also set to support the exchange rate as no change in the prudent wait-and-see stance of the Polish MPC is expected," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. The belief that the region's main central banks will not ease policy further has suffered cracks due to a plunge in debt yields around the world since Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union, traders said. "Just like in Poland, we are getting questions (from foreign investors) if the Hungarian central bank will continue to cut rates," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "There has been no sign of that in the bank's communication. People will watch if Brexit will indeed hit growth rates in the world ... but rate cut expectations will strengthen if the forint firms towards 310 (per euro)," the trader added. The forint eased a shade to 317.84 versus the euro by 0753 GMT. The zloty, however, firmed 0.2 percent to 4.4429, rebounding after two days of weakening following Monday's announcement of a sweeping pension reform, which highlighted concerns that the Polish government could increasingly interfere in the economy. Forward rate agreements (FRAs ) have started to price in a higher chance of a Polish rate cut, even though rate setters have suggested that Brexit will not have any significant impact on Poland, BZ WBK analysts said in a note. "However, if fresh macroeconomic data disappoint, expectations for rate cuts might strengthen," they added. Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 2.856 percent, after touching a 3-month low on Tuesday. The region's high-yielding government bonds have attracted capital inflows since Britain's vote, even though the economies of the European Union's eastern states are seen as more vulnerable to Brexit than emerging economies elsewhere in the world. Croatia said it would tap the domestic market this week with a kuna bond issue that it had postponed earlier, to benefit from low yields in the world. Serbia is expected to keep the region's highest central bank interest rates on hold at a meeting on Thursday, even though the bank has bought euros in the market to stem a firming of the dinar fuelled by the EU member candidates' improved economic outlook. CEE SNAP AT 0953 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 440 630 07% 7% Hungary <EURHUF 316. 316. -0.0 -0.6 forint => 8400 6900 5% 9% Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.45 +0. -4.1 zloty => 29 15 19% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. -0.0 leu => 95 03 02% 1% Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.95 kuna => 30 05 10% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 3500 2400 9% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Budapest 2636 2642 -0.2 +10 9.33 5.87 1% .24% Warsaw <.WIG20 1705 1715 -0.5 -8.2 > .91 .95 9% 4% Buchares 6506 6513 -0.1 -7.1 t .09 .14 1% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 707. 700. +1. +1. a P> 56 04 07% 64% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1693 1693 -0.0 +0. > .53 .96 3% 23% Belgrade <.BELEX 609. 609. +0. -5.3 15> 53 17 06% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 451. +0. -1.8 > 52 03 33% 2% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.70 0.01 +23 +1b RR> 7 2 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.16 0.00 +27 +1b RR> 8 8 7bps ps <PL10YT 2.85 0.01 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 9 4 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.18 0.15 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.84 0.85 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.64 1.54 1.5 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)