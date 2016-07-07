* Hungary, Poland, Romania auction bonds
* Brexit seen fuelling demand at CEE bond sales
* Hope for Moody's upgrade additional help to Hungarian
bonds
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 7 Central European
government bonds retreated slightly on Thursday due to
positioning ahead of auctions in Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw
later in the day that could draw healthy demand.
Debt yields have plunged in the region since British voters
decided on June 23 to quit the European Union, adding to
concerns over economic growth in the bloc and the world.
Further yield falls are possible if the worries lead to
signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate rises in the
world's biggest economy could be pushed farther into the future,
analysts and traders said.
One Budapest fixed income trader said Hungary might even
double its 47 billion forint ($165 million) bond offer
at its auction as some investors expect Moody's to upgrade
Hungary's debt rating on Friday to investment grade, a step
already taken by Fitch.
But another trader was more cautious.
"The question is how worried Moody's is over the negative
impacts of the British exit on economic growth.
"There has been a strong correlation with British yields,
and that may be a stronger factor now than the ratings hopes."
First results of the auction were due at 0930 GMT.
Hungary's 10-year bond yield has dropped by over 50 basis
points in the past month, touching a 17-month low on Wednesday.
The paper traded at 2.91 percent, one basis point below the
corresponding yield of much better-rated Poland,
whose policies have created tension with business groups and the
European Commission.
The yield on Poland's benchmark 10-year bond rose 4 basis
point on Thursday, and that on Hungary's rose 2 basis points, in
line with a rise in euro zone yields, while the region's
equities mostly tracked a rebound in Western European stocks.
Regional currencies also firmed slightly.
Polish central bankers voiced optimism over economic growth
after their meeting on Wednesday despite Britain's exit from the
EU, and that suggested to some investors that the bank would not
lower interest rates further to help economic growth.
However, Commerzbank said in a note that Poland's economic
growth could remain below forecasts this year, at 3.1 percent,
and the central bank could cut rates before the year-end.
Pekao analysts said in a note that they expected solid
demand at Poland's bond auction.
Yields on Romanian bonds were bid lower by a few basis
points, but analysts at ING's local branch said in a note that
the 9-year bonds being auctioned could be sold at a cutoff yield
near Wednesday's closing level of 3.25 percent.
"Following the recent strong rally, as well as the relevant
US data out tomorrow, market participants might be slightly more
cautious," they added.
CEE SNAP AT 1035
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 450 480 01% 7%
Hungary <EURHUF 316. 316. +0. -0.4
forint => 2000 4400 08% 9%
Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 +0. -4.0
zloty => 64 95 07% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.01
leu => 85 19 08% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.04
kuna => 60 05 06% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5
dinar => 3600 4000 03% 3%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 819. 826. -0.8 -14.
60 29 1% 30%
Budapest 2689 2649 +1. +12
4.67 1.02 52% .43%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1718 1689 +1. -7.5
> .64 .92 70% 6%
Buchares 6471 6434 +0. -7.6
t .15 .22 57% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 705. -0.2 +1.
a P> 60 60 8% 07%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1695 1695 -0.0 +0.
> .00 .83 5% 32%
Belgrade <.BELEX 604. 606. -0.2 -6.1
15> 84 03 0% 0%
Sofia <.SOFIX 451. 452. -0.3 -2.0
> 25 59 0% 9%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0 +05 -1bp
RR> 01 7bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.05 -0.0 +06 -3bp
RR> 7 23 5bps s
<CZ10YT 0.41 -0.0 +05 -6bp
10-year =RR> 45 7bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.73 0.03 +24 +3b
RR> 4 2 0bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.06 +28 +6b
RR> 6 4 7bps ps
<PL10YT 2.93 0.04 +30 +2b
10-year =RR> 1 9bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.17 0.14 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.91 0.84 0.86 1.02
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.66 1.61 1.55 1.71
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 285.0000 forints)
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz Lada
and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)