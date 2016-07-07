* Hungary, Poland, Romania auction bonds * Brexit seen fuelling demand at CEE bond sales * Hope for Moody's upgrade additional help to Hungarian bonds By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 7 Central European government bonds retreated slightly on Thursday due to positioning ahead of auctions in Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw later in the day that could draw healthy demand. Debt yields have plunged in the region since British voters decided on June 23 to quit the European Union, adding to concerns over economic growth in the bloc and the world. Further yield falls are possible if the worries lead to signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate rises in the world's biggest economy could be pushed farther into the future, analysts and traders said. One Budapest fixed income trader said Hungary might even double its 47 billion forint ($165 million) bond offer at its auction as some investors expect Moody's to upgrade Hungary's debt rating on Friday to investment grade, a step already taken by Fitch. But another trader was more cautious. "The question is how worried Moody's is over the negative impacts of the British exit on economic growth. "There has been a strong correlation with British yields, and that may be a stronger factor now than the ratings hopes." First results of the auction were due at 0930 GMT. Hungary's 10-year bond yield has dropped by over 50 basis points in the past month, touching a 17-month low on Wednesday. The paper traded at 2.91 percent, one basis point below the corresponding yield of much better-rated Poland, whose policies have created tension with business groups and the European Commission. The yield on Poland's benchmark 10-year bond rose 4 basis point on Thursday, and that on Hungary's rose 2 basis points, in line with a rise in euro zone yields, while the region's equities mostly tracked a rebound in Western European stocks. Regional currencies also firmed slightly. Polish central bankers voiced optimism over economic growth after their meeting on Wednesday despite Britain's exit from the EU, and that suggested to some investors that the bank would not lower interest rates further to help economic growth. However, Commerzbank said in a note that Poland's economic growth could remain below forecasts this year, at 3.1 percent, and the central bank could cut rates before the year-end. Pekao analysts said in a note that they expected solid demand at Poland's bond auction. Yields on Romanian bonds were bid lower by a few basis points, but analysts at ING's local branch said in a note that the 9-year bonds being auctioned could be sold at a cutoff yield near Wednesday's closing level of 3.25 percent. "Following the recent strong rally, as well as the relevant US data out tomorrow, market participants might be slightly more cautious," they added. CEE SNAP AT 1035 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 450 480 01% 7% Hungary <EURHUF 316. 316. +0. -0.4 forint => 2000 4400 08% 9% Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 +0. -4.0 zloty => 64 95 07% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.01 leu => 85 19 08% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.04 kuna => 60 05 06% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5 dinar => 3600 4000 03% 3% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 819. 826. -0.8 -14. 60 29 1% 30% Budapest 2689 2649 +1. +12 4.67 1.02 52% .43% Warsaw <.WIG20 1718 1689 +1. -7.5 > .64 .92 70% 6% Buchares 6471 6434 +0. -7.6 t .15 .22 57% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 705. -0.2 +1. a P> 60 60 8% 07% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1695 1695 -0.0 +0. > .00 .83 5% 32% Belgrade <.BELEX 604. 606. -0.2 -6.1 15> 84 03 0% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 451. 452. -0.3 -2.0 > 25 59 0% 9% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0 +05 -1bp RR> 01 7bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.05 -0.0 +06 -3bp RR> 7 23 5bps s <CZ10YT 0.41 -0.0 +05 -6bp 10-year =RR> 45 7bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.73 0.03 +24 +3b RR> 4 2 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.06 +28 +6b RR> 6 4 7bps ps <PL10YT 2.93 0.04 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 1 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.17 0.14 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.91 0.84 0.86 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.66 1.61 1.55 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 285.0000 forints) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz Lada and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)