* Hungary, Poland, Romania bond auctions draw strong demand * Currencies firm on bond sales, Hungary's rating upgrade hope * Rate cut expectations persist despite optimism over growth * Serbian central bank cuts rates in surprise move (Recasts with bond auctions, Serbian central bank rate cut) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 7 Central European currencies firmed up on Thursday after bond auctions in Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw drew robust demand despite a surge in bond prices in recent weeks. The forint and the zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by 1342 GMT, and the leu gained 0.2 percent. Debt yields have plunged in the region since British voters voted on June 23 to quit the European Union, adding to concerns over economic growth in the bloc and around the world. Further gains in bond prices, meaning further falls in yields, are possible if those concerns lead to signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy could be further delayed, analysts and traders said. Expectations for bond price gains in Hungary have also been fuelled by expectations that Moody's may upgrade the country's debt rating on Friday to investment grade, a step already taken by Fitch. Hungary sold bonds worth a total of 88 billion forints ($309.74 million) at an auction and a top-up tender, almost doubling its original offer, and Poland's and Romania's bond auctions also drew heavy demand. Yields, however, mostly did not drop further. Polish bonds even retreated, with the 10-year yield rising by 5 basis points to 2.93 percent. Investors are cautious as U.S. Treasury yields may kickstart a reversal of the global yield decline if U.S. jobs data due on Friday are strong, traders said. That would follow a slightly stronger than expected ADP payrolls report on Thursday. "The tender wasn't bad, but global sentiment in the wake of the ADP data is not very supportive for bonds," a Warsaw-based bond dealer said. Hungary's 10-year bond yield, which touched a 17-month low on Wednesday, was fixed at 2.91 percent. It was up 2 basis points, but below much higher-rated Poland's equivalent yield. "The question is how worried Moody's is over the negative impacts of the British exit on economic growth," one Budapest-based trader said, considering the odds of a rating upgrade. Later in the day, Moody's said the direct impact for central Europe was limited. Poland's central bank said the same after its meeting on Wednesday. Its rate setters voiced optimism over economic growth despite Britain's exit from the EU, and that suggested to some investors that the bank would not lower interest rates further to help economic growth. But some analysts still think that the region's central banks could resume interest rate cuts later this year if global and regional output data disappoint. Serbia's central bank surprised on Thursday, cutting its interest rates for the first time since February. The dinar was flat against the euro. CEE SNAP AT 1542 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 480 480 00% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 315. 316. +0. -0.2 forint => 4000 4400 33% 4% Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.43 +0. -3.8 zloty => 80 95 26% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.09 leu => 50 19 15% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.06 kuna => 50 05 07% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 4100 4000 1% 7% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 817. 826. -1.0 -14. 76 29 3% 49% Budapest 2690 2649 +1. +12 0.73 1.02 55% .46% Warsaw <.WIG20 1718 1689 +1. -7.5 > .94 .92 72% 4% Buchares 6467 6434 +0. -7.6 t .41 .22 52% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 705. -0.2 +1. a P> 74 60 6% 09% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1707 1695 +0. +1. > .31 .83 68% 05% Belgrade <.BELEX 603. 606. -0.4 -6.3 15> 19 03 7% 5% Sofia <.SOFIX 453. 452. +0. -1.5 > 71 59 25% 6% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0 +05 +0b RR> 01 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.03 -0.0 +06 -6bp RR> 2 48 3bps s <CZ10YT 0.40 -0.0 +05 -8bp 10-year =RR> 5 5 6bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 0.04 +23 +5b RR> 4 4 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 0.06 +28 +6b RR> 5 4 6bps ps <PL10YT 2.94 0.05 +30 +3b 10-year =RR> 2 9 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.24 0.17 0.14 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.84 0.85 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.66 1.58 1.57 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 284.1100 forints) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz Lada, Marcin Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)