* Hungary, Poland, Romania bond auctions draw strong demand
* Currencies firm on bond sales, Hungary's rating upgrade
hope
* Rate cut expectations persist despite optimism over growth
* Serbian central bank cuts rates in surprise move
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 7 Central European
currencies firmed up on Thursday after bond auctions in
Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw drew robust demand despite a
surge in bond prices in recent weeks.
The forint and the zloty firmed 0.3
percent against the euro by 1342 GMT, and the leu
gained 0.2 percent.
Debt yields have plunged in the region since British voters
voted on June 23 to quit the European Union, adding to concerns
over economic growth in the bloc and around the world.
Further gains in bond prices, meaning further falls in
yields, are possible if those concerns lead to signals from the
Federal Reserve that interest rate hikes in the world's biggest
economy could be further delayed, analysts and traders said.
Expectations for bond price gains in Hungary have also been
fuelled by expectations that Moody's may upgrade the country's
debt rating on Friday to investment grade, a step already taken
by Fitch.
Hungary sold bonds worth a total of 88 billion forints
($309.74 million) at an auction and a top-up tender, almost
doubling its original offer, and Poland's and Romania's bond
auctions also drew heavy demand.
Yields, however, mostly did not drop further. Polish bonds
even retreated, with the 10-year yield rising by 5 basis points
to 2.93 percent.
Investors are cautious as U.S. Treasury yields may kickstart
a reversal of the global yield decline if U.S. jobs data due on
Friday are strong, traders said. That would follow a slightly
stronger than expected ADP payrolls report on Thursday.
"The tender wasn't bad, but global sentiment in the wake of
the ADP data is not very supportive for bonds," a Warsaw-based
bond dealer said.
Hungary's 10-year bond yield, which touched a 17-month low
on Wednesday, was fixed at 2.91 percent. It was up 2 basis
points, but below much higher-rated Poland's equivalent yield.
"The question is how worried Moody's is over the negative
impacts of the British exit on economic growth," one
Budapest-based trader said, considering the odds of a rating
upgrade.
Later in the day, Moody's said the direct impact for central
Europe was limited.
Poland's central bank said the same after its meeting on
Wednesday.
Its rate setters voiced optimism over economic growth
despite Britain's exit from the EU, and that suggested to some
investors that the bank would not lower interest rates further
to help economic growth.
But some analysts still think that the region's central
banks could resume interest rate cuts later this year if global
and regional output data disappoint.
Serbia's central bank surprised on Thursday, cutting its
interest rates for the first time since February.
The dinar was flat against the euro.
CEE SNAP AT 1542
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 480 480 00% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 315. 316. +0. -0.2
forint => 4000 4400 33% 4%
Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.43 +0. -3.8
zloty => 80 95 26% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.09
leu => 50 19 15% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.06
kuna => 50 05 07% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5
dinar => 4100 4000 1% 7%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 817. 826. -1.0 -14.
76 29 3% 49%
Budapest 2690 2649 +1. +12
0.73 1.02 55% .46%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1718 1689 +1. -7.5
> .94 .92 72% 4%
Buchares 6467 6434 +0. -7.6
t .41 .22 52% 7%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 705. -0.2 +1.
a P> 74 60 6% 09%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1707 1695 +0. +1.
> .31 .83 68% 05%
Belgrade <.BELEX 603. 606. -0.4 -6.3
15> 19 03 7% 5%
Sofia <.SOFIX 453. 452. +0. -1.5
> 71 59 25% 6%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0 +05 +0b
RR> 01 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.03 -0.0 +06 -6bp
RR> 2 48 3bps s
<CZ10YT 0.40 -0.0 +05 -8bp
10-year =RR> 5 5 6bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 0.04 +23 +5b
RR> 4 4 9bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 0.06 +28 +6b
RR> 5 4 6bps ps
<PL10YT 2.94 0.05 +30 +3b
10-year =RR> 2 9 9bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.24 0.17 0.14 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.84 0.85 1.02
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.66 1.58 1.57 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 284.1100 forints)
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz Lada,
Marcin Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Hugh Lawson)