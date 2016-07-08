* Moody's may upgrade Hungary to investment grade on Friday * Forint hits firmest levels since June 23 Brexit referendum * Poll sees zloty recovering from Brexit hut by year-end * Serbian central bank buys euros, fails to reverse dinar rise (Adds U.S. data, new analyst comments, Reuters exchange rates poll) By Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 8 The forint led a firming of Central European currencies on Friday as markets increasingly bet Moody's would upgrade its rating on Hungary's sovereign debt after local markets close. Hungarian government bond yields have dropped this week and Thursday's bond auctions attracted strong demand on expectations Moody's will raise its rating to investment grade. "Chances of an upgrade have increased, I would say it's 30 to 40 percent now, while it would have been something like 5 percent a month ago," a fixed income trader in Budapest said. Some analysts said Moody's may wait until November to gauge the effect of Britain's June 23 referendum which decided to leave the European Union. The forint and the zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the euro by 1313 GMT. The forint touched its firmest levels since a plunge of regional assets due to the British referendum results. The vote fuelled worries over economic growth in the world and expectations for global interest rates to remain low. U.S. figures released on Friday showed a surge in jobs. The figure still did not boost expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes which could trigger a global rise in debt yields as U.S. wage growth remained tepid. Central European government bonds and currencies clung to their gains. Junk-rated Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 2 basis points to 2.89 percent, the same level as investment-grade-rated Poland's corresponding yield. An upgrade from Moody's could boost demand for Hungarian bonds from some investors, mainly from those European real money funds which buy only those papers which hold investment grade from at least two big credit rating companies, analysts said. Fitch already upgraded Hungary to investment grade in May. "Some funds may withdraw money from Poland where there are worries (over government policies) now and reinvest it in Hungary," said Gergely Szabo Forian, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Budapest. "Some may buy Hungarian papers instead of bonds from the euro zone peripheries," he added. A Reuters poll of 50 analysts showed on Friday that the zloty could firm 1.8 percent from Thursday's close to 4.35 against the euro by end-2016, helped by Poland's robust economic growth around 3 percent. The dinar, buoyed by Serbia's improved economic prospects, firmed 0.3 percent to 123.14 against the euro, even though the central bank surprised on Thursday by cutting interest rates and on Friday continued to buy euros to rein in dinar gains. CEE SNAP AT 1513 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 280 220 2% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 314. 315. +0. 0.09 forint => 3500 0100 21% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.6 zloty => 96 91 21% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.20 leu => 00 55 12% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.08 kuna => 30 45 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1400 4600 26% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 815. 814. +0. -14. 14 58 07% 76% Budapest 2702 2697 +0. +12 7.77 0.45 21% .99% Warsaw <.WIG20 1717 1713 +0. -7.6 > .16 .51 21% 4% Buchares 6475 6476 -0.0 -7.5 t .76 .58 1% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 701. 703. -0.2 +0. a P> 75 74 8% 80% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1720 1713 +0. +1. > .77 .26 44% 84% Belgrade <.BELEX 602. 603. -0.0 -6.3 15> 98 19 3% 8% Sofia <.SOFIX 450. 454. -0.6 -2.1 > 94 06 9% 6% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +05 +0b RR> 06 06 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.03 -0.0 +06 +1b RR> 8 02 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.40 0 +05 +1b 10-year =RR> 5 8bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.70 0.00 +23 +1b RR> 3 2 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -4bp RR> UE! 5 UE! s <PL10YT 2.89 -0.0 +30 -3bp 10-year =RR> 5 4 7bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.18 0.14 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.91 0.84 0.84 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.65 1.59 1.56 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 25 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)