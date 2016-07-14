* Assets retreat as BoE surprises, not cutting rates
* Currencies off multi-week highs
* Hungarian bond yields rise from all-time lows
(Recasts, with BoE rate decision, Hungarian T-bill auction)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 14 Central European assets
retreated on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised
investors by keeping interest rates on hold.
A rate cut in Britain would have left Central Europe's
high-yielding assets more attractive.
However, the bank may still ease policy next month to ward
off possible recession after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Central European currencies and stocks lost momentum even
before the BoE decision, after days of rises due to Japan's
fiscal stimulus plans and expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will not rush into rates hikes.
Regional currencies, after an initial firming, retreated
from levels at or near multi-week highs.
The forint and the leu eased a shade
against the euro by 1355 GMT, and the zloty was steady
at 4.413.
Hungarian government bond prices also reversed a rise.
Yields rose by 5 basis points from session lows, which were
also all-time lows for 5- and 10-year bonds.
Traders said debt yields were initially pushed lower by
Tuesday's news about central bank plans to squeeze out
commercial bank money from its 3-month deposits.
The move could mainly increase demand for short-term debt.
An auction of 30 billion forints worth of 12-month Treasury
bills attracted bids worth 123 billion forints.
The government lifted its offer by 50 percent, but the
average yield on the bills still fell 23 basis points to 0.71
percent.
Hungarian 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.78 percent,
still down by 6 basis points from Wednesday's fixing.
The corresponding yield in Poland, which holds a much better
credit ratings, rose 6 basis point to 2.92 percent.
A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a yield rise to about
3.2 percent in both countries by end-year, tracking a likely
increase in U.S. yields.
They said any dip in Hungary's yield below Polish levels
could be temporary. Central bank policies support Hungarian
bonds, but domestic political risks in Poland may ease.
A key risk is a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into
zloty partly at the cost of banks. Possible credit rating
downgrades also cloud the horizon.
The zloty may retest its recent lows at 4.54 against the
euro even though parliament is likely to water down the
conversion plan in the end, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a
note.
The concerns could still make Hungarian 10-year bonds more
attractive than Polish peers in the short term, he said.
CEE SNAP AT 1555
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 300 360 02% 2%
Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. -0.0 0.16
forint => 1500 0100 4% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.41 +0. -3.5
zloty => 30 43 03% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.49 4.49 -0.0 0.61
leu => 15 00 3% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.49 -0.0 1.85
kuna => 00 45 7% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2500 3000 04% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 838. 826. +1. -12.
90 17 54% 28%
Budapest 2713 2719 -0.2 +13
6.96 2.32 0% .45%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1735 1744 -0.5 -6.6
> .35 .15 0% 6%
Buchares 6611 6577 +0. -5.6
t .52 .90 51% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 697. 697. +0. +0.
a P> 89 79 01% 25%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1717 1719 -0.1 +1.
> .69 .48 0% 66%
Belgrade <.BELEX 609. 607. +0. -5.3
15> 62 16 41% 5%
Sofia <.SOFIX 451. 453. -0.4 -2.0
> 47 47 4% 5%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +05 -5bp
RR> 41 18 0bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 -0.0 +05 -4bp
RR> 05 7bps s
<CZ10YT 0.38 0 +04 -7bp
10-year =RR> 9 7bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 -0.0 +23 -3bp
RR> 7 01 6bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 0.02 +28 -2bp
RR> 6 2 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.91 0.05 +29 -1bp
10-year =RR> 7 6 9bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.19 0.15 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.7 0.66 0.97
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.61 1.59 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams)