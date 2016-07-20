* Rise in currency, stocks markets loses momentum
* Stock indices retreat from multi-week highs
* Caution rises ahead of the ECB's meeting
* Flows from turmoil-hit Turkey can help CEE assets-analysts
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 20 Central European stock
indices mostly retreated after setting multi-week highs on
Wednesday as a rally in other emerging markets also lost steam
and investors grew more cautious ahead of the European Central
Bank's upcoming meeting.
The main indices in Bucharest and Prague set
10-week highs. By 0904 GMT they gave up some ground and were
higher by just 0.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively, from Tuesday's
close.
Warsaw shed 0.1 percent, leaving a 3-week high and
Budapest, trading flat, was off a 9-year high touched
last week.
Germany's weak ZEW business confidence index has fuelled
worries over Europe's economy, but any dovish comments from the
ECB on Thursday could lend support to Central European assets.
Consumption is helping growth in the region, as indicated by
Wednesday's strong wage growth figures from Hungary and
Tuesday's robust Polish retail sales data.
Poland's new child benefit scheme could add half a
percentage point to economic growth, Labour Minister Elzbieta
Rafalska told weekly Gazeta Polska.
Some of Poland's policies, such as unpopular spending
increases, have sparked concerns, but sentiment improved after
Fitch did not lower the country's credit rating outlook in a
review on Friday.
The zloty firmed a shade to 4.3465 against the
euro by 0904 GMT, while the leu eased slightly and the
forint gained 0.2 percent.
"(The retirement change) should be negative for Polish
bonds, but it won't matter much for the next year's budget and
thus it does not affect the market," said Marzena Gorska,
Raiffeisen Polbank bond dealer in Warsaw.
The region's government bonds could attract funds from
yield-hungry investors who may pull out money from Turkey after
Friday's failed military coup.
"Due to the turmoil in Turkey, its dollar and euro
denominated bonds have been sold on European markets as
investors prefer buying Romanian and Polish bonds instead,"
Gorska said.
"This is likely to support the (domestic) market in the
coming days." she added.
Polish government bond yields dropped 1-2 basis points, with
10-year papers trading at 2.9 percent. Hungary's corresponding
yield rose 2 basis points to 2.85 percent amid positioning ahead
of an auction of bonds on Thursday.
"The question is if investors withdraw funds from all
emerging markets due to Turkey," said Zoltan Varga, analyst of
Equilor brokerage in Budapest. "If they rechannel funds within
emerging markets, (Central Europe) will be a beneficiary."
South African, Russian and Brazilian assets could capture
more of the diverted funds away from Turkey, but Central Europe
can also benefit, said Societe Generale analyst Phoenix Kalen.
"With that said, inflows into local bond markets (including
CEE) are accelerating, and that dynamic will continue to be
positive for CEE FX," she added.
CEE SNAP AT 1104
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 370 06% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 314. 315. +0. 0.01
forint => 6000 1550 18% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.37 4.37 +0. -2.7
zloty => 65 87 05% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.47 -0.0 1.05
leu => 20 13 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.06
kuna => 50 45 1% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 3000 12% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 879. 876. +0. -8.0
69 21 40% 1%
Budapest 2741 2741 +0. +14
7.70 0.14 03% .62%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1792 -0.1 -3.7
> .45 .47 1% 0%
Buchares 6653 6645 +0. -5.0
t .60 .06 13% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 696. 700. -0.6 -0.0
a P> 07 60 5% 1%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1741 1734 +0. +3.
> .38 .05 42% 06%
Belgrade <.BELEX 611. 612. -0.0 -4.9
15> 98 56 9% 9%
Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 450. +0. -1.8
> 44 73 38% 4%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -1bp
RR> 43 06 9bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.02 0.00 +05 +1b
RR> 9 7 9bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.39 0 +04 +1b
10-year =RR> 8 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 0.03 +22 +3b
RR> 2 4 9bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 -0.0 +28 +0b
RR> 6 03 4bps ps
<PL10YT 2.91 0.00 +29 +2b
10-year =RR> 1 7 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.21 0.18 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.8 0.74 0.73 0.95
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.62 1.59 1.71
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)