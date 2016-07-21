* Polish, Hungarian bond yields rise, track euro zone peers
* Uncertain if ECB will announce new stimulus
* Hungarian bond auction still seen drawing good demand
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 21 Central Europe's long-term
government bonds eased on Thursday before the European Central
Bank's (ECB) meeting and auctions in Hungary and Romania.
The ECB is seen keeping rates on hold, but will have to
address an ever-growing list of obstacles that threaten once
again to derail its efforts to revive growth and inflation in
the euro zone, Central Europe's main trading partner.
Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points
to 2.96 percent and Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis
points to 2.94 percent.
Traders said the bonds tracked a rise in yields in the euro
zone and the United States.
"But Hungarian yields are still near record lows (reached
last week)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"I do not see any problem as long as we can regard the yield
rise at home and abroad a correction rather than a trend
change," the trader said, adding that he expected healthy demand
at the upcoming bond auction.
In Hungary, the central bank is expected to keep its own
rates on hold on Tuesday, but the short end of the government
debt yield curve is also getting support from unorthodox
liquidity-boosting measures.
The central bank will impose restrictions on the amount that
commercial banks can hold in its 3-month deposits.
Despite the easing of government bonds, sentiment remained
cautiously positive in the region's markets.
The zloty, firming 0.1 percent against the euro by
0837 GMT, led a mild rise of regional currencies and the
region's main equities indices also rose slightly except for a
mild, 0.1 percent drop in Warsaw's bluechip index.
Czech oil group Unipetrol's shares firmed 0.5
percent after the company reported a rise in second-quarter net
profits.
The shares of its majority owner, Poland's PKN Orlen
, eased one percent even though it also reported a
profit rise, mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages
caused by a fire at Unipetrol.
CEE SNAP AT 1037
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 390 07% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. -0.0 -0.0
forint => 8000 6450 5% 5%
Polish <EURPLN 4.37 4.37 +0. -2.6
zloty => 17 61 10% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.47 +0. 1.09
leu => 04 15 02% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.11
kuna => 10 45 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5
dinar => 4200 3500 6% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 884. 882. +0. -7.4
99 07 33% 6%
Budapest 2771 2757 +0. +15
9.10 3.51 53% .88%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1799 1800 -0.0 -3.2
> .05 .41 8% 3%
Buchares 6672 6664 +0. -4.7
t .47 .72 12% 4%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 696. 696. +0. +0.
a P> 77 65 02% 09%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1745 1747 -0.1 +3.
> .86 .59 0% 33%
Belgrade <.BELEX 615. 615. +0. -4.4
15> 36 17 03% 6%
Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 452. +0. -1.7
> 70 05 14% 8%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 -1bp
RR> 38 5 7bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 0.00 +05 -2bp
RR> 5 3 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.40 0.01 +04 +0b
10-year =RR> 7 5 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.65 -0.0 +22 -3bp
RR> 4 13 6bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.28 0.00 +28 -2bp
RR> 4 8 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.94 0.00 +29 -1bp
10-year =RR> 1 9 4bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.22 0.19 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.84 0.8 0.78 0.95
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.63 1.6 1.71
><WIBOR 25
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)