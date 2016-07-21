* ECB reaffirms loose policies, CEE currencies rise * Good auction demand fails to lift Hungarian bond prices * Budapest equities index reaches 9-year highs * Hungarian bond auction still seen drawing good demand (Recasts with ECB meeting) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 21 Central Europe's main currencies firmed to new highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would keep its loose policy for an extended period. The euro zone is Central Europe's main trading partner and loose monetary policy there supports the region's high-yielding currencies. The leu touched a 3-month high, the zloty a 4-week high and the forint a one-week high against the euro. The zloty led the daily gains, firming half a percent by 1450 GMT, to 4.3565 versus the euro. "(ECB president Mario) Draghi sounded quite optimistic to me," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "The change in currencies is not huge but the direction is positive." Even before the ECB's news conference, Hungary's and Romania's bond auctions attracted healthy demand and both governments sold more debt than planned. Hungary's yield curve steepened at the auction as 3-year bonds were sold at lower levels than two weeks ago, while the 10-year yield rose. Hungarian yields rose 2 basis points along the curve after the auction, with 10-year bonds trading at 2.96 percent late in the session. Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its own rates on hold on Tuesday, but the short end of the government debt yield curve is getting support from unorthodox liquidity-boosting measures as the central bank will impose restrictions on the amount that commercial banks can hold in its 3-month deposits. Poland's 10-year yield dropped by a few basis points to 2.92 percent during the ECB's new conference, returning to Wednesday's closing levels. Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said the ECB may discuss after its summer break reviewing the conditions for the central bank's bond purchases. But on Thursday the ECB did not make any change on the conditions of its 80 billion euro per month asset buying programme. The scheme has helped buoy government bonds in Central Europe as well, where the biggest economies have kept their own currencies rather than adopting the euro. "I do not feel a big change in ECB policies," the Budapest-based dealer said. Sentiment in the region's equities markets remained positive. Most of its main equities indices rose, led by Budapest which gained 0.7 percent and set a new 9-year high. CEE SNAP AT 1650 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 390 07% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 314. +0. 0.31 forint => 6600 6450 31% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.37 +0. -2.2 zloty => 65 61 45% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.47 +0. 1.27 leu => 25 15 20% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.03 kuna => 70 45 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 4200 3500 6% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 887. 882. +0. -7.2 50 07 62% 0% Budapest 2777 2757 +0. +16 8.80 3.51 74% .13% Warsaw <.WIG20 1801 1800 +0. -3.1 > .45 .41 06% 0% Buchares 6637 6664 -0.4 -5.2 t .28 .72 1% 4% Ljubljan <.SBITO 698. 696. +0. +0. a P> 66 65 29% 36% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1746 1747 -0.0 +3. > .23 .59 8% 35% Belgrade <.BELEX 612. 615. -0.4 -4.8 15> 73 17 0% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 457. 452. +1. -0.7 > 62 05 23% 1% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 +0b RR> 38 5 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 0.00 +05 -1bp RR> 5 3 5bps s <CZ10YT 0.40 0.00 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 9 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 -0.0 +22 -2bp RR> 9 18 7bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.00 +28 -1bp RR> 6 2 1bps s <PL10YT 2.93 0.01 +29 +0b 10-year =RR> 9 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.22 0.19 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.80 0.74 0.74 0.94 ><BUBOR 5 => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.64 1.61 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)