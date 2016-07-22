* CEE currencies trade around multi-week highs * ECB comments, European PMIs underpin CEE currencies, bonds * Polish mortgages bill briefly weakens zloty, weighs on outlook By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 22 Central European currencies traded near multi-week highs on Friday, supported by generally gloomy western European business sentiment data that fuelled expectations of more European Central Bank stimulus. Comments from the ECB pointing to more policy easing had lifted the currencies on Thursday. They held on to their gains on Friday, with the zloty first dipping on news that Poland's president could soon present a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages before rebounding. The plan has been a negative for Polish assets as it could add more pressure on the country's banks, which are already burdened by tax reforms. By 0902 GMT, the zloty rose to 4.358 versus the euro, a level marginally weaker from Thursday's close. Its rebound followed the publication of July Purchasing Manager Indices in Western Europe. Euro zone business growth was the slowest since early 2015, while Britain's economy appeared to shrink at the fastest rate since the 2009 global crisis. The figures of Germany, Central Europe's main trade partner, were stronger, but the overall weakness raised the odds that the ECB will add to stimulus measures which have helped buoy Central European currencies and bonds. Polish 10-year government bonds extended gains posted after Thursday's ECB meeting. Their yield dropped 3 basis points to 2.89 percent. The mortgage conversion issue, however, remains a risk factor for Polish markets, analysts said. "The zloty could be hurt by a return of (loan conversion bill) risks in the short term... as well as a return of the U.S. rate hike play (which would weigh on risky assets)," mBank said in a note. "Thus we would be somewhat reluctant to suggest a further zloty appreciation." Citi, which expects no Federal Reserve interest rate hike before December, also said that it was bearish on the zloty and Polish rates. "With political noise brimming from Turkey, Poland strikes us as another country in the way of contagion, with its own political situation," it said, also citing pension reforms. CEE SNAP AT 1102 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 365 04% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 313. +0. 0.28 forint => 7600 7900 01% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.35 -0.0 -2.2 zloty => 80 66 3% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.46 +0. 1.32 leu => 00 03 01% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.00 kuna => 90 51 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5 dinar => 3800 5000 10% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 887. 887. -0.0 -7.2 12 50 4% 4% Budapest 2771 2783 -0.4 +15 2.43 6.10 4% .85% Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1803 -0.7 -3.7 > .45 .68 3% 0% Buchares 6641 6634 +0. -5.1 t .62 .63 11% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 697. 698. -0.1 +0. a P> 49 66 7% 19% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1744 1746 -0.1 +3. > .47 .23 0% 25% Belgrade <.BELEX 610. 612. -0.3 -5.2 15> 42 73 8% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 458. 457. +0. -0.4 > 67 62 23% 8% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -2bp RR> 44 06 7bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 -0.0 +04 -2bp RR> 3 02 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.40 0 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.65 0.00 +22 +0b RR> 3 4 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +27 -3bp RR> 1 17 4bps s <PL10YT 2.90 -0.0 +29 -4bp 10-year =RR> 2 35 1bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.3 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.80 0.74 0.74 0.94 ><BUBOR 5 => Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.63 1.59 1.71 ><WIBOR 2 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by John Stonestreet)