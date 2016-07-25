BUDAPEST, July 25 The Hungarian forint firmed 0.2 percent early on Monday, inching towards its 200-day moving average before Tuesday's central bank rate meeting. At 0831 GMT, the forint traded at 312.8 versus the euro, leading central European currencies. "The 312.80/90 level seems to be holding up the forint a bit, but the entire region and Turkish markets are also firming ... There was no clear driver, sentiment is good, even the (Romanian) leu is posting gains," one foreign currency trader said. Analysts at Erste Bank Hungary said that if the forint breached its 200-day moving average at 312.6 per euro this week, it would have room for gains up to the 310 mark. The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep its main interest rate on hold at its meetings on Tuesday, after embarking on further unconventional easing by reducing local banks' opportunities to park funds in its three-month deposits. All 17 analysts in a July 18-20 Reuters poll said the bank would hold its base rate at 0.9 percent. The Polish zloty, the region's most liquid unit, dropped 0.1 percent, with uncertainty over global central banks' policy and presidential foreign currency loan conversion plans weighing on the market. Poland's president will soon present his draft bill aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, his spokesman Marek Magierowski said on Friday. The Romanian leu gained 0.1 percent. "The rally that began after the Brexit vote is beginning to look like it has gone too far in our view, particularly since the Federal Reserve might sound a bit more hawkish this week," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note. "This week is quite heavy on events and data. The main focus will be the Fed's meeting on Wednesday," they said. "In our view, a hawkish tone might lead to some corrections for Romanian leu assets in the second half of the week." CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1031 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.021 27.035 +0.05 -0.09% 0 0 % Hungary 312.80 313.37 +0.18 0.59% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.3615 4.3552 -0.14% -2.37% Romanian leu 4.4485 4.4521 +0.08 1.58% % Croatian 7.4790 7.4865 +0.10 2.14% kuna % Serbian 123.33 123.45 +0.10 -1.51% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2016 Prague 895.68 891.37 +0.48 -6.34% % Budapest 27954. 27851. +0.37 +16.8 93 63 % 7% Warsaw 1817.7 1792.9 +1.38 -2.23% 8 7 % Bucharest 6653.3 6638.0 +0.23 -5.01% 3 3 % Ljubljana 704.27 703.30 +0.14 +1.17 % % Zagreb 1752.1 1749.8 +0.13 +3.70 9 3 % % Belgrade 611.21 610.32 +0.15 -5.11% % Sofia 454.16 454.25 -0.02% -1.46% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.15 -0.006 +045b -2bps ps 5-year 0.011 -0.002 +049b -1bps ps 10-year 0.407 0.005 +042b -1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.657 0.035 +226b +2bps ps 5-year 2.296 0.003 +277b -1bps ps 10-year 2.93 0.008 +294b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.28 0.23 0.21 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.79 0.74 0.74 0.94 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.7 1.64 1.62 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)