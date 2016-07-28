BUDAPEST, July 28 Emerging Europe's stocks fell and currencies were little changed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and markets bet only one rate increase was likely later in the year. Rising U.S. interest rates would make emerging Europe's assets less attractive than U.S. assets, which would also carry less risk. CIB Bank said in a note that historically the Fed was unlikely to change rates before a U.S. general elections, due in November. "Futures pricing indicates a 26 percent chance for a September rate hike and 45 percent for sometime this year," Equlior Securities in Budapest said in a note. Earnings season is also under way, begun in Budapest by drug maker Richter reporting a better-than-expected net profit for the second quarter. The company sees an improved operating margin for this year, its CEO told a press conference. Richter shares bounced back from an early morning 2 percent drop to trade at around 5,920 forints, down 1 percent. The local index was down 0.3 percent. The bull market continues, a trader said in Budapest. "There are buyers for everything and anything out there," he said. "We started with a sizeable drop and they began to buy at the lower prices immediately." In the Czech Republic, mobile operator O2 posted a 4.3 percent rise in net profit, boosting its share by 1 percent in morning trade. O2's shares have been under pressure after the IPO of Moneta Money Bank, which led to speculation O2 might be cut from the MSCI index later this year. Some analysts said O2 might make a second share offering to boost its free float so it could keep a slot in the global index. Prague stocks were otherwise largely unchanged. Poland's government rejected on Thursday a European Union disciplinary procedure against Poland and said the European Commission was overstepping its bounds. The commission on Wednesday gave Poland three months to increase the powers of its constitutional tribunal, part of the, which could lead to the suspension of Warsaw's EU voting rights and the freezing of its EU funds. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0955 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.0380 27.0380 +0.00% -0.15% Hungary forint 313.0000 313.4500 +0.14% 0.52% Polish zloty 4.3778 4.3739 -0.09% -2.74% Romanian leu 4.4620 4.4616 -0.01% 1.28% Croatian kuna 7.4850 7.4855 +0.01% 2.06% Serbian dinar 123.2100 123.3700 +0.13% -1.41% Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 893.83 893.42 +0.05% -6.54% Budapest 27695.36 27781.05 -0.31% +15.78% Warsaw 1790.32 1797.63 -0.41% -3.70% Bucharest 6681.46 6727.32 -0.68% -4.61% Ljubljana 712.54 715.27 -0.38% +2.35% Zagreb 1774.20 1767.19 +0.40% +5.01% Belgrade 623.13 620.31 +0.45% -3.26% Sofia 455.16 456.98 -0.40% -1.25% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.061 0.079 +056bps +8bps 5-year -0.014 0.014 +049bps +1bps 10-year 0.371 0.029 +045bps +3bps Poland 2-year 1.697 -0.017 +231bps -2bps 5-year 2.352 0.034 +286bps +3bps 10-year 2.897 0.002 +298bps +1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep <PR 0.26 0.23 0.19 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.79 0.75 0.76 0.93 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.705 1.65 1.645 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus)