By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, July 29 Central European currencies eased slightly on Friday in edgy global sentiment before a first estimate for Q2 U.S. growth, with the forint getting some support from news of Daimler expanding its plant in Hungary. German carmaker Daimler put a 1 billion euro price tag on the expansion of its existing factory, which churned out 180,000 cars last year and is a significant driver for the country's open economy. Exports and rising domestic demand are the drivers for Hungary's economy, which grew by 2.9 percent last year. "We do not expect a direct impact on the forint now, but the 1 billion euro investment could be forint-supportive indirectly, and could lift already next year's GDP as construction (of the new plant) will start," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor. Varga said the forint has outperformed the region's major currencies thanks to Hungary's reduced vulnerabilities. It quickly rebounded from a fall after Britain's referendum where the majority of voters backed an exit from the European Union. He said the Hungarian unit could trade between 310 and 317 versus the euro in the coming months. The forint has firmed 0.8 percent so far this year, while the zloty has weakened 2.5 percent. At 0849 GMT, the forint was down 0.2 percent from Thursday at 312.20 in line with the Polish zloty, which also eased 0.2 percent from the previous day. The region's currencies got support from a this week's decision by the Federal Reserve to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged. Markets bet only one rate increase was likely later in the year. Rising U.S. interest rates would make emerging Europe's assets less attractive than U.S. assets. In Romania, the anti-graft prosecutors arrested central bank deputy governor Bogdan Olteanu on Friday in a corruption investigation, the prosecutors said, the first arrest of a leading central banker in the country. The leu was unfazed by the move, trading flat. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1049 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.053 27.0370 -0.06% -0.20% 0 Hungary 312.20 311.5650 -0.20% 0.78% forint 00 Polish zloty 4.3675 4.3606 -0.16% -2.51% Romanian leu 4.4660 4.4641 -0.04% 1.19% Croatian 7.4820 7.4845 +0.03% 2.10% kuna Serbian 123.11 123.2700 +0.13% -1.33% dinar 00 Note: daily calculated previo close at 1800 change from us CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 888.21 887.26 +0.11% -7.12% Budapest 27616. 27628.47 -0.04% +15.4 76 5% Warsaw 1777.5 1788.51 -0.61% -4.39% 7 Bucharest 6719.6 6694.09 +0.38% -4.06% 2 Ljubljana 711.17 714.45 -0.46% +2.16 % Zagreb 1770.0 1764.47 +0.32% +4.76 5 % Belgrade 640.99 621.30 +3.17% -0.48% Sofia 458.98 457.78 +0.26% -0.42% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.135 0.039 +047bp +3bps s 5-year -0.024 -0.041 +047bp -5bps s 10-year 0.353 -0.048 +042bp -6bps s Poland 2-year 1.716 0.027 +232bp +1bps s 5-year 2.341 0.022 +284bp +1bps s 10-year 2.938 0.03 +301bp +2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.8 0.77 0.78 0.93 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.705 1.66 1.645 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ************************************************************ ** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Tom Heneghan)