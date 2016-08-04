* BoE easing could further help regional assets * Czech and Romanian central banks are unlikely to change policies * Budapest leads rise of equities indices, bonds firm slightly By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 4 Central European assets firmed up on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates later in the day, which would make the region's risky but high-yielding assets more attractive to investors. The Czech and Romanian central banks are not expected to change policies at their meetings later on Thursday, as they watch what the BoE does to fight the economic impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Central banks in eastern Europe are also waiting for more data to see how Brexit affects their own economic growth prospects. Concerns over the impact of Brexit on growth have not been very strong so far in the region. More policy loosening and economic stimulus from other European central banks could fuel further gains in the region's debt markets, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The BoE meeting can have a positive impact on bonds," the trader said, adding that he expected healthy demand for three- and five-year bonds at Thursday's Hungarian government auction. The 10-year bonds offered at the auction are not supported by the Hungarian central bank's liquidity-boosting measures so they may draw weaker demand, the trader said. The 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.9 percent in the secondary market, down 2 basis points from Wednesday's fixing. Poland's corresponding yield dropped one basis point to 2.75 percent, a touch above 9-month lows hit in a rally after a government bill announced on Tuesday to tackle the Swiss franc mortgages weighing on the banking system looked less painful to Polish banks than feared. The bill was helping lift Polish asset prices even though the exact scale of costs banks face is not completely clear and broader concerns remain over the rule of law in Poland. Warsaw's bluechip equities index rose half a percent, while Budapest's main index gained 1.5 percent, lifted by a rebound of OTP Bank shares. The zloty firmed a touch against the euro to 4.2964 by 0816 GMT, off a 15-week high hit in overnight international trade. The Czech crown and the leu were little changed. "We can expect (Czech central bank) comments warning of a later exit from the exchange rate commitment (a cap on the crown exchange rate near 27 versus the euro) than the bank currently expects," Komercni Banka analysts said. The bank has indicated that the crown cap, launched in 2013 to revive inflation, will stay in place until around the middle of 2017. CEE SNAP AT 1016 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 300 385 03% 2% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.20 forint => 9100 8200 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 +0. -0.8 zloty => 64 85 05% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.44 leu => 50 30 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.03 kuna => 70 05 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1000 2800 15% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 857. 857. -0.0 -10. 12 86 9% 37% Budapest 2738 2702 +1. +14 8.07 3.94 35% .50% Warsaw <.WIG20 1798 1790 +0. -3.2 > .97 .09 50% 4% Buchares 6688 6666 +0. -4.5 t .14 .06 33% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 715. 715. -0.0 +2. a P> 22 85 9% 74% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1771 1773 -0.1 +4. > .35 .18 0% 84% Belgrade <.BELEX 627. 627. -0.0 -2.6 15> 33 90 9% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 456. 455. +0. -1.0 > 17 92 05% 3% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 +1b RR> 25 5 7bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 -1bp RR> 44 06 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.35 -0.0 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 05 9bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.68 0 +22 +0b RR> 4 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.22 -0.0 +27 -3bp RR> 7 3 1bps s <PL10YT 2.75 -0.0 +27 -1bp 10-year =RR> 5 11 9bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.81 0.78 0.76 0.93 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.64 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)