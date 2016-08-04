* BoE easing could further help regional assets
* Czech and Romanian central banks are unlikely to change
policies
* Budapest leads rise of equities indices, bonds firm
slightly
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 4 Central European assets
firmed up on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of England
will cut interest rates later in the day, which would make the
region's risky but high-yielding assets more attractive to
investors.
The Czech and Romanian central banks are not expected to
change policies at their meetings later on Thursday, as they
watch what the BoE does to fight the economic impact of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Central banks in eastern Europe are also waiting for more
data to see how Brexit affects their own economic growth
prospects.
Concerns over the impact of Brexit on growth have not been
very strong so far in the region. More policy loosening and
economic stimulus from other European central banks could fuel
further gains in the region's debt markets, one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
"The BoE meeting can have a positive impact on bonds," the
trader said, adding that he expected healthy demand for three-
and five-year bonds at Thursday's Hungarian government auction.
The 10-year bonds offered at the auction are not supported
by the Hungarian central bank's liquidity-boosting measures so
they may draw weaker demand, the trader said.
The 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.9 percent in the
secondary market, down 2 basis points from Wednesday's fixing.
Poland's corresponding yield dropped one basis point to 2.75
percent, a touch above 9-month lows hit in a rally after a
government bill announced on Tuesday to tackle the Swiss franc
mortgages weighing on the banking system looked less painful to
Polish banks than feared.
The bill was helping lift Polish asset prices even though
the exact scale of costs banks face is not completely clear and
broader concerns remain over the rule of law in Poland.
Warsaw's bluechip equities index rose half a
percent, while Budapest's main index gained 1.5 percent,
lifted by a rebound of OTP Bank shares.
The zloty firmed a touch against the euro to
4.2964 by 0816 GMT, off a 15-week high hit in overnight
international trade.
The Czech crown and the leu were little
changed.
"We can expect (Czech central bank) comments warning of a
later exit from the exchange rate commitment (a cap on the crown
exchange rate near 27 versus the euro) than the bank currently
expects," Komercni Banka analysts said.
The bank has indicated that the crown cap, launched in 2013
to revive inflation, will stay in place until around the middle
of 2017.
CEE SNAP AT 1016
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 300 385 03% 2%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.20
forint => 9100 8200 3% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 +0. -0.8
zloty => 64 85 05% 9%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.44
leu => 50 30 4% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.03
kuna => 70 05 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1000 2800 15% 2%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 857. 857. -0.0 -10.
12 86 9% 37%
Budapest 2738 2702 +1. +14
8.07 3.94 35% .50%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1798 1790 +0. -3.2
> .97 .09 50% 4%
Buchares 6688 6666 +0. -4.5
t .14 .06 33% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 715. 715. -0.0 +2.
a P> 22 85 9% 74%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1771 1773 -0.1 +4.
> .35 .18 0% 84%
Belgrade <.BELEX 627. 627. -0.0 -2.6
15> 33 90 9% 0%
Sofia <.SOFIX 456. 455. +0. -1.0
> 17 92 05% 3%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 +1b
RR> 25 5 7bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 -1bp
RR> 44 06 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.35 -0.0 +03 +0b
10-year =RR> 05 9bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.68 0 +22 +0b
RR> 4 8bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.22 -0.0 +27 -3bp
RR> 7 3 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.75 -0.0 +27 -1bp
10-year =RR> 5 11 9bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.81 0.78 0.76 0.93
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.64 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
