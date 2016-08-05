* Richter stocks hit 2-week low on failed U.S. test of drug
* Poland plans new changes to constitutional legislation
* Markets shrug off Polish plan which lacks details
* Hungary's output falls but trade surplus surges
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 5 The stocks of Hungarian
drug maker Richter fell on Friday, pulling down
Budapest's main equities index, after the company said a
clinical trial of its cariprazine drug in the U.S. failed.
In contrast with most Central European assets, which were
rangebound, Richter's stocks fell 4.2 percent by 0820 GMT.
Richter and its U.S. partner Allergan said a
clinical trial of cariprazine as adjunctive treatment to major
depressive disorder failed, but they added that they would
continue the trials.
Cariprazine is already used for a treatment of other
illnesses. The new trials do not affect that, so the reaction of
Richter stocks could be "moderate, a few percent", Erste
analysts said in a note.
Budapest's stock index fell 1.6 percent, while other stock
indices in the region were mostly rangebound.
Warsaw's bluechip index dropped by only 0.1 percent
and the zloty traded near 15-week highs.
Polish assets surged this week after a bill proposed by the
country's president to tackle the problem of Swiss franc
mortgages proved less painful to banks than feared, reducing the
risk that credit rating agencies will downgrade Poland.
The bill leaves some uncertainty over costs and another key
risk to Polish assets is tension with the European Commision
over the rule of law in Poland, mainly changes to the
constitutional court.
Senate speaker Stanislaw Karczewski reminded investors of
that latter issue, telling the state news agency PAP that the
ruling Law and Justice party planned another amendment to the
law on the constitutional tribunal.
Polish assets did not react because the politician did not
disclose details on the planned new changes.
"The negative scenario (regarding the court) has already
been priced in the exchange rate so I think that the only change
that could move the market would be some kind of compromise,"
said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium.
"This would be positive for the zloty as it would mean
reduced risk of further rating downgrades," he added.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield was off 9-month lows,
rising 4 basis points to 2.75 percent as investors took profit
in European debt markets after Thursday's rally triggered by
economic stimulus measures from the Bank of England.
The forint was steady near two-month highs.
Hungary's industrial output fell 0.3 percent in annual terms
in June, but the disappointment was upset by a surge in the
country's trade surplus to a monthly record 1.129 billion euros
in the same month.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0240 27.0375 +0.05% -0.10%
crown =>
Hungary <EURHUF 311.2000 311.1200 -0.03% 1.11%
forint =>
Polish <EURPLN 4.2925 4.2909 -0.04% -0.80%
zloty =>
Romanian <EURRON 4.4580 4.4592 +0.03% 1.37%
leu =>
Croatian <EURHRK 7.4790 7.4815 +0.03% 2.14%
kuna =>
Serbian <EURRSD 123.2100 123.2300 +0.02% -1.41%
dinar =>
Note: calcula previous close at 1800 CET
daily ted
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 850.86 856.10 -0.61% -11.03%
Budapest 27138.83 27574.38 -1.58% +13.45%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1818.25 1820.24 -0.11% -2.20%
>
Buchares 6734.96 6707.50 +0.41% -3.85%
t
Ljubljan <.SBITO 712.33 713.08 -0.11% +2.32%
a P>
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1770.25 1773.18 -0.17% +4.77%
>
Belgrade <.BELEX 631.18 629.61 +0.25% -2.01%
15>
Sofia <.SOFIX 457.45 458.13 -0.15% -0.75%
>
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.122 -0.006 +049bps -1bps
RR>
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.037 -0.002 +048bps -1bps
RR>
<CZ10YT 0.35 0 +044bps -1bps
10-year =RR>
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.667 0.014 +227bps +1bps
RR>
5-year <PL5YT= 2.223 0.031 +274bps +3bps
RR>
<PL10YT 2.749 0.026 +284bps +1bps
10-year =RR>
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.28 0.24 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.74 0.75 0.91
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.6875 1.66 1.6325 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
****
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)