* Zloty near 15-week high, forint near 2-month high
* Czech data surprise on the upside, lift stocks
* GDP, inflation data due in region this week
* Romanian central bank news conference at 0800 GMT
By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 8 Central Europe's main
currencies traded near multi-month highs early on Monday as
optimism over core economic data due in the region this week
persisted.
The forint, the leu and the zloty
were steady compared with their previous close.
On Friday the zloty hit the strongest levels in 15 weeks and
the forint touched 2-month highs.
Second-quarter economic output figures due this week in the
region are expected to show faster growth than in Western Europe
as Britain's exit from the European Union, decided at a
referendum in June, is not seen causing having much impact.
Surging output in sectors such as carmaking, expanding
domestic consumption as wages converge with the West, and an
inflow of generous funding from the EU have helped to support
economies in the region.
July inflation figures could show that prices continue to
stagnate or rise only very slowly, leaving room for the region's
central banks to keep their monetary policies loose, analysts
have said.
Both the Czech and the Romanian central bank kept their
monetary policies unchanged last week. Romania's central bank
will hold a news conference on inflation trends at 0800 GMT.
June Czech economic figures released on Monday surprised on
the positive, with retail sales surging 6.2 percent in annual
terms and industrial output rising 3.9 percent.
Prague's main index led a rise in regional stock
markets, gaining 1 percent.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)