* Zloty, forint give up some gain ahead of GDP figures
* Czech data surprise on the upside, help lift stocks
* Romanian central bank cuts CPI forecast, 10-year bonds
firm
(Recasts with new analyst comments, Romanian central bank
forecast change, government bonds)
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 8 The zloty
and the forint gave up some of last week's gains on
Monday as some investors were cautious before the publication of
second-quarter economic output data in Central Europe later this
week.
Both currencies eased 0.2 percent against the euro by 1342
GMT.
The zloty stayed near 15-week highs, trading at 4.2845, and
the forint near 2-month highs, at 311.15.
Second-quarter economic output figures due this week in the
region are expected to show faster growth than in Western Europe
as Britain's exit from the European Union, decided in a
referendum in June, is not seen having much impact.
Surging output in sectors such as car making, expanding
domestic consumption as wages converge with the West, and an
inflow of generous funding from the EU have helped to support
economies in the region.
The zloty was also lifted last week by the publication of a
plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages in the
Polish banking system, which could impose lower costs on banks
than feared.
"The presented scenario poses a risk for the zloty to remain
stronger than we have been expecting so far, but we prefer to
wait with a revision until the 2Q16 GDP data is released on
Friday," Erste Group analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said.
"In the event of a disappointing number, the zloty may give
back some of its recent gains," she added, in a note.
Analysts expect Poland's annual economic growth to pick up
to 3.3 percent from 3 percent in the first quarter, and
Hungary's growth to pick up to 1.9 percent from 0.9 percent.
The Czech Republic reported upbeat June industrial output
and trade surplus figures on Monday, helping Prague's main stock
index rise by 1.4 percent. Romanian wages surged 14.3
percent from June last year.
Romania's central bank sharply lowered its price forecasts
on Monday, projecting negative inflation throughout 2016, but
said consumption-driven economic growth meant no further
stimulus was needed.
Romania's 10-year government bond yield dropped 2 basis
points from Friday to 3.03 percent, while Hungary's and Poland's
corresponding yields rose one basis point to 2.76 and 2.91
percent respectively.
"We expect that Hungarian bonds can once again approach
Polish yield levels due to much more accommodative monetary
policy in Hungary...," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
"In contrast (to the forint) EUR/PLN may stay fairly
volatile," they said, adding that further details of the Polish
bill to be announced later may weigh on the zloty.
CEE SNAP AT 1542
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 260 220 1% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 311. 310. -0.2 1.12
forint => 1500 4400 3% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.27 -0.1 -0.6
zloty => 45 78 6% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.35
leu => 90 97 02% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.48 +0. 2.14
kuna => 90 13 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1800 1900 01% 9%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 861. 849. +1. -9.9
41 79 37% 3%
Budapest 2725 2731 -0.2 +13
1.21 1.45 2% .92%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1830 1825 +0. -1.5
> .26 .45 26% 5%
Buchares 6834 6752 +1. -2.4
t .84 .01 23% 2%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 716. 710. +0. +2.
a P> 51 71 82% 92%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1776 1770 +0. +5.
> .89 .25 38% 16%
Belgrade <.BELEX 631. 636. -0.7 -2.0
15> 12 05 8% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 456. 458. -0.5 -1.0
> 21 76 6% 2%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -2bp
RR> 37 15 7bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 -1bp
RR> 39 02 7bps s
<CZ10YT 0.35 0.00 +04 -2bp
10-year =RR> 5 5 0bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 -0.0 +23 -3bp
RR> 2 27 0bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 0.01 +27 +1b
RR> 2 8 7bps ps
<PL10YT 2.77 0.00 +28 -3bp
10-year =RR> 3 1 2bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.74 0.74 0.9
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.65 1.64 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
