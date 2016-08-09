* Yield hunger helps regional currencies, government bonds
* Hungary, Czechs report low inflation, Romania cuts
forecasts
* Zloty hovers near 4-month high, forint near 2-month high
* CEZ pushed down Prague's, KGHM Warsaw's stock indices
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 9 Central European
currencies and government bonds firmed on Tuesday due to a
combination of increased appetite for yield in global markets
and lower inflation data from Budapest and Prague.
Investors are optimistic that second-quarter economic output
figures due later this week will show fast growth in the region.
The zloty, trading at 4.27 against the euro at
0833 GMT, was off a 4-month high hit at 4.2643 in overnight
international trade.
It has been helped by a bill announced last week to tackle
the problem of Swiss franc mortgages in the bank system,
probably at a lower cost to banks than feared.
However, remaining uncertainty over the costs of the
mortages bill and tensions between Warsaw and the European Union
over rule of law issues in Poland continue to pose risks to the
zloty.
Its rally seems to stall around 4.28 and it could return to
the 4.3-4.35 range in the next months, Raiffeisen analysts said
in a note.
But Warsaw-based mBank's analysts were more optimistic.
"Risk premium in Polish assets is set to shrink, which means
a stronger zloty (...) It could find itself below 4.20 per euro
in the coming weeks," they said.
Government bond yields dropped by a few basis points in the
region's biggest markets, helped by Monday's cut in inflation
forecasts by Romania's central bank and Tuesday's data.
Hungary said its consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in annual
terms in July, the lowest figure in 10 months. Czech inflation,
at 0.5 percent, was above expectations but still low.
Hungary's central bank is seen boosting liquidity in
interbank markets anyway, so the inflation data had little
impact on the forint, which firmed by 0.2 percent to
310.86 versus the euro.
"Underlying inflation may strengthen again on the back of
increased wage pressure since, based on anecdotal evidence, more
and more companies are complaining about the increasing wage
bill, which will incentivise them to raise prices sooner or
later," said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING Bank in Budapest.
Wages have been rising fast in the region to offset a flow
of labour into much richer Western European states, but
inflation has remained near zero.
Regional equities failed to benefit from positive sentiment
in global stock markets.
Prague's main stock index dropped 0.7 percent, pulled
down by a 2.8 percent fall in the shares of CEZ, which cut its
earnings guidance.
Warsaw's blue-chip index shed half a percent as a fall in
copper prices pushed down producer KGHM's shares by 2.2
percent.
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin
Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)