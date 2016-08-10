* Petrom reports profit fall, Romania's stock index falls
* Most CEE stocks underperform other emerging markets this
year
* Zloty, forint near four-month highs vs euro
* Romanian data confirm lack of inflation in the region
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 10 Bucharest led losses
in Central European equities markets on Wednesday after
Romania's top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom reported a
sharp fall in profits.
The region's equities have mostly failed to keep up with a
rally of emerging market stocks in recent days and have been
underperforming other emerging markets this year.
In Poland, the business environment has turned negative,
mainly for banks, since the conservative-nationalist Law and
Justice party (PiS) won a parliamentary election in October.
Warsaw's blue-chip index has shed 0.7 percent this
year so far, while Prague's main index has lost 10 percent
and the emerging equities index has gained about 12
percent.
Czech energy group CEZ slashed its earnings
guidance on Tuesday. Another market heavyweight, Komercni
, traded near its lowest since 2013 after the bank cut
its dividend outlook.
Petrom stocks shed 4 percent after it reported a sharp
profit fall, pushing down Bucharest's stock index by 0.7
percent.
Its Hungarian peer MOL has weathered low oil
prices well. Its profits have even increased.
"Budapest is helped by hopes that Hungary's credit ratings
will be lifted and earnings reports have underpinned their
outperformance," said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage.
Budapest's main index outperformed most emerging
markets for years and has risen 15 percent so far this year.
Negative local stories have prevented a rise of shares in
most regional markets, however, even though these economies are
growing faster than their western European peers and are
expected to report healthy second-quarter output data this week.
Among currencies, the Polish zloty and Hungary's
forint danced near multi-month highs against the euro
on Wednesday, while Poland's benchmark 10-year bond yield
at 2.685 percent was near 8-month lows.
Inflation below or near zero in the region and a global
hunger for yield have helped buoy the region's debt markets.
Romania said on Wednesday its annual inflation fell even
deeper into negative terrain, to -0.8 percent in July, despite
an ongoing surge of wages as the region's states struggle to
stem a flow of labour into richer Western Europe.
But some analysts said inflation was likely to pick up again
before too long.
"Underlying inflationary pressures continue to build up on
account of strong private consumption," ING analysts said in a
note, adding that the Romanian central bank could start to
tighten its policy next year.
Elsewhere, Belgrade's main stock index bucked the
regional trend, rising by 1.5 percent, after Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Tuesday to step up Serbia's economic
reforms and trim the bloated public sector.
CEE SNAPSHO AT 1013 CET
MARKETS T
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0250 27.0325 +0.03 -0.10%
crown => %
Hungary <EURHUF 310.300 310.4700 +0.05 1.40%
forint => 0 %
Polish <EURPLN 4.2640 4.2620 -0.05% -0.14%
zloty =>
Romanian <EURRON 4.4570 4.4603 +0.07 1.39%
leu => %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.4800 7.4842 +0.06 2.13%
kuna => %
Serbian <EURRSD 123.140 123.1400 +0.00 -1.36%
dinar => 0 %
Note: calcula previou close at 1800
daily ted s CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 860.06 856.79 +0.38 -10.07
% %
Budapest 27517.8 27593.10 -0.27% +15.0
5 4%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1845.78 1847.15 -0.07% -0.72%
>
Buchares 6834.44 6880.09 -0.66% -2.43%
t
Ljubljan <.SBITO 710.76 713.20 -0.34% +2.10
a P> %
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1783.86 1785.01 -0.06% +5.58
> %
Belgrade <.BELEX 637.79 628.67 +1.45 -0.98%
15> %
Sofia <.SOFIX 457.21 456.93 +0.06 -0.80%
> %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.15 -0.006 +047b +0bps
RR> ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.043 -0.002 +049b +1bps
RR> ps
<CZ10YT 0.355 0 +044b +1bps
10-year =RR> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 -0.022 +231b -2bps
RR> ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.193 -0.011 +273b +0bps
RR> ps
<PL10YT 2.709 0.001 +280b +1bps
10-year =RR> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.7 0.7 0.9
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.635 1.625 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)