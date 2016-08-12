* Q2 GDP data beat forecasts, euro zone growth * GDP figures fail to boost forint, zloty through resistance * Romania leads with 6 pct growth, its bonds still firm * Rising consumption lifts GDP, without CPI rise so far (Adds OTP share rise, new analyst quote) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 12 Central Europe's robust second-quarter economic output figures, helped by surging wages, failed to boost its currencies or stocks on Friday as clouds remained on the European Union's economic and political horizon. Annual output growth in eastern EU members mostly beat expectations, led by Romania, where output surged 6 percent. Growth was 3.7 percent in Slovakia, 3 percent in Bulgaria and 2.6 percent in Hungary. Poland's 3.1 percent figure was slightly below expectations, but much faster than the 1.6 percent growth in the euro zone. The forint was flat at 310.06 against the euro, and the zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.2655 by 1311 GMT. The leu firmed a bit to 4.4595. Earlier, the forint touched a 2-month high at 309.95, stopping just shy of its 16-week highs. "I would not say that there is huge optimism in markets ... the outperformance of the region is not a surprise," said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING in Budapest. "Also, Italy faces banking sector and political problems, Britain's EU exit is a risk factor ... and it is still unclear when U.S. interest rates will rise," he said. Stocks were mixed. OTP rose 1.6 percent, after Hungary's biggest lender reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Government bond yields dropped across the region, reflecting expectations that European central banks could keep monetary policy loose or loosen it more. Poland's 10-year bond yield touched a 9-month low at 2.66 percent, down 3 basis points. Some analysts said that a breakdown of the output figures due later could show that domestic consumption and investments were driving growth. "The strong growth dynamics limit scope for central banks to ease monetary policy further, despite market pricing of some 10-15 bp of further easing by year-end in both Hungary and Poland," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note. Bucharest's main stock index continued to retreat from Monday's 7-month highs, despite Romania's output surge. Romanian 3- and 5-year government bond yields were bid lower by about 10 basis points, at 1.57 and 2.19 percent. The GDP surge increases the likelihood that the Romanian central bank will act earlier than expected to tighten policies and fight underlying inflation pressure, ING said in a note. Central European states, led by Romania, are boosting wages to stem a flight of skilled young labour to richer western European countries. The resulting consumption rise has helped economic growth, but has not lifted inflation yet from around zero. CEE SNAP AT 1511 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 310 03% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.48 forint => 0600 0700 00% % Polish <EURPLN 4.26 4.26 -0.1 -0.1 zloty => 55 00 3% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.46 +0. 1.33 leu => 95 14 04% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.49 +0. 1.99 kuna => 00 25 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0900 2800 15% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 865. 861. +0. -9.4 56 20 51% 9% Budapest 2770 2752 +0. +15 6.15 4.41 66% .83% Warsaw <.WIG20 1858 1864 -0.3 -0.0 > .51 .70 3% 3% Buchares 6826 6834 -0.1 -2.5 t .86 .61 1% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 715. 715. +0. +2. a P> 34 23 02% 76% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1787 1782 +0. +5. > .26 .81 25% 78% Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 638. -0.7 -1.5 15> 23 93 4% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 458. 455. +0. -0.4 > 82 53 72% 5% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -1bp RR> 74 06 5bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 -2bp RR> 77 19 7bps s <CZ10YT 0.33 0 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 4bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.62 -0.0 +22 -5bp RR> 6 47 5bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 -0.0 +26 -8bp RR> 3 8 3bps s <PL10YT 2.66 -0.0 +27 -1bp 10-year =RR> 6 27 7bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.75 0.71 0.73 0.86 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.55 1.53 1.71 ><WIBOR 75 75 75 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)