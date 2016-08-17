* Rising Fed rate hike expectation weighs on CEE assets
* Forint retreats to weak side of 310 versus euro
* Polish data may add fuel to monetary easing speculation
* Serbian central bank will publish forecasts, dinar firmer
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 17 Central European assets eased
on Wednesday ahead of Polish economic data which may fuel
speculation about monetary easing just as comments from U.S.
rate-setters boosted expectations for an interest rate hike
there.
Lower interest rates in the region and a rise in the U.S.
would cut the appeal of the high-yielding but risky assets in
the European Union's emerging markets.
The forint, the leu and the zloty
eased by 0.14 percent against the euro by 0754 GMT.
The forint, trading at 310.30, returned to the weaker side
of the 310 psychological level which it crossed last week when
healthy second-quarter economic output figures helped regional
assets rise.
Poland's annual growth of 3.1 percent, while still robust,
was slightly below expectations. A dip in annual net inflation
to -0.4 percent, reported on Tuesday, added to speculation for
more monetary easing in the region's biggest economy.
Poland will release figures for July employment and
corporate wages at 1200 GMT, and industrial output on Thursday.
Analysts expect annual wage growth to slow to 4.5 percent
from 5.3 percent in June and industrial output growth to slump
to 1.3 percent from 6 percent.
"For the sort run, the combination of lower than expected
GDP, stronger deflation and weaker wage pressure might again
support speculations on interest rates cuts," said Raiffeisen
analyst Marta Petka-Zagajewska in a note.
"This might be even strengthened on Thursday, with... weak
industrial output outcome," she added.
Warsaw's blue chip stock index shed 0.6 percent and
Prague's main index dropped 0.3 percent.
Regional government bonds were steady or slightly extended
late Tuesday's loss.
Regional yields rose on Tuesday after comments from two
Federal Reserve officials boosted expectation for a Fed rate
hike in the coming months.
Poland's 10-year yield, after 9 basis point rise on Tuesday,
rose further by 1 basis point to 2.71 percent. Hungary's
corresponding yield was steady from its close at 2.79 percent,
but up by 3 basis points from Tuesday's fixing.
Serbia's dinar was firmer by 0.1 pct against the
euro, but off 11-week highs touched on Tuesday.
The Serbian central bank is due to release its new output
and inflation forecasts later on Wednesday.
It kept Central Europe's highest central bank interest rate
of 4 percent on hold last week, citing uncertainty in global
markets, even though inflation, which ran at 1.2 percent in
annual terms in July, is below its 2.5-5.5 pct target range.
CEE SNAP AT 0954
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 240 220 1% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.1 1.40
forint => 3000 8700 4% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.27 -0.1 -0.6
zloty => 40 78 4% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.1 1.19
leu => 60 98 4% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.47 +0. 2.17
kuna => 70 95 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 1900 2900 08% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 854. 856. -0.2 -10.
11 30 6% 69%
Budapest 2772 2767 +0. +15
0.60 1.68 18% .89%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1835 1846 -0.6 -1.2
> .52 .86 1% 7%
Buchares 6859 6865 -0.0 -2.0
t .43 .23 8% 7%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 719. 715. +0. +3.
a P> 67 05 65% 38%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1786 1784 +0. +5.
> .63 .99 09% 74%
Belgrade <.BELEX 621. 621. +0. -3.5
15> 45 09 06% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 464. 463. +0. +0.
> 45 69 16% 77%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +04 -1bp
RR> 07 2 1bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 +0b
RR> 95 14 1bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.30 -0.0 +03 -1bp
10-year =RR> 8 2 5bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.61 -0.0 +22 +0b
RR> 9 02 3bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.12 -0.0 +26 +0b
RR> 2 15 3bps ps
<PL10YT 2.72 -0.0 +27 +1b
10-year =RR> 01 6bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.24 0.2 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.73 0.85
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.62 1.58 1.56 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)