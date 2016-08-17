* Fed rate hike expectations weigh on CEE assets * Forint retreats to weak side of 310 versus euro * Polish wage growth slows less than forecast (Adds Polish data, dealer comment, Serbian central bank forecasts) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 17 Poland led Central European asset prices lower on Wednesday as comments from U.S. rate-setters boosted expectations of an interest rate hike there. A U.S. rate hike would cut the appeal of high-yielding but risky assets in emerging markets including the European Union's eastern members. Central European markets were also watching for local economic data which could nudge the region's central banks towards more monetary policy easing, putting pressure on the region's currencies. Fresh figures showed that annual growth in Polish wages slowed less than expected in July, to 4.8 percent from 5.3 percent in August. Investors will also watch Polish industrial output data due on Thursday. The zloty eased by 0.4 percent to 4.2942 against the euro by 1324 GMT, touching 10-day lows. The leu shed 0.3 percent. The forint weakened by 0.2 percent to 310.51, returning to the weaker side of the psychological 310 level, which it crossed last week when healthy second-quarter economic output figures helped regional assets rise. Poland's annual growth of 3.1 percent, while still robust, was slightly below expectations. A dip in annual net inflation to -0.4 percent, reported on Tuesday, added to speculation about more monetary easing in the region's biggest economy. One Warsaw-based dealer said the zloty was tracking other emerging market currencies. "But to me this looks like a minor correction, the sentiment (regarding the zloty) has been more positive recently. I don't see any larger threats (to the exchange rate)," the dealer said, adding that the zloty's recent ranges of 4.2250-4.30 could hold. Warsaw's blue chip stock index shed 1.2 percent, falling at the same pace as Germany's main index. Regional government bonds were steady, or slightly extended late Tuesday's losses. Regional yields rose on Tuesday after comments from two Federal Reserve officials boosted expectation for a Fed rate hike in the coming months. Poland's 10-year yield, after a 9-basis point rise on Tuesday, rose further by 1 basis point to 2.71 percent, off session highs. Hungary's corresponding yield was steady from its close at 2.79 percent, but up by 3 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The dinar gave up early gains and eased 0.1 percent against the euro, drifting off 11-week highs touched on Tuesday, although the Serbian central bank projected a pick-up in economic growth to 3 percent next year. CEE SNAP AT 1524 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 220 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.2 1.33 forint => 5100 8700 1% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.27 -0.3 -0.8 zloty => 42 78 8% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.45 -0.3 0.98 leu => 50 98 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.47 +0. 2.15 kuna => 85 95 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 4000 2900 9% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 850. 856. -0.6 -11. 68 30 6% 05% Budapest 2774 2767 +0. +15 3.98 1.68 26% .98% Warsaw <.WIG20 1824 1846 -1.2 -1.8 > .28 .86 2% 8% Buchares 6851 6865 -0.2 -2.1 t .13 .23 1% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 722. 715. +0. +3. a P> 14 05 99% 73% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1787 1784 +0. +5. > .30 .99 13% 78% Belgrade <.BELEX 620. 621. -0.0 -3.6 15> 74 09 6% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 466. 463. +0. +1. > 82 69 68% 28% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +04 -2bp RR> 16 3 0bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 +0b RR> 82 02 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.32 0 +03 +1b 10-year =RR> 8 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.61 -0.0 +22 +1b RR> 4 02 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.12 0.00 +26 +1b RR> 2 4 2bps ps <PL10YT 2.73 0.02 +27 +4b 10-year =RR> 2 8 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.3 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.7 0.73 0.84 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.63 1.58 1.56 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Andrew Roche)