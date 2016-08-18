* Forint, zloty rebound from 2-week lows on Fed minutes
* Currencies off session highs after weak Polish data
* Bond yields retreat as U.S. rate hike expectations ebb
* Bond auctions draw healthy demand
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 18 Central European
currencies partly erased gains on Thursday after disappointing
retail and industrial output figures boosted bets on monetary
easing in Poland.
The currencies earlier rebounded from multi-week lows as
U.S. rate hike expectations receded following the publication of
what were viewed as relatively dovish Federal Reserve minutes.
The region's yield advantage of U.S. and western European
assets could still narrow if its central banks continue to cut
interest rates.
That appeared more likely in Poland after data showing
industrial output fell by 3.4 percent in annual terms in July
and retail sales growth slowed to 2 percent.
"The market is pricing in (central bank) rate cuts and
today's data consolidates the view of those who called for such
cuts in recent weeks," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at
ING BSK in Warsaw.
"In our opinion chances for a rate cut in Poland are rather
slim ...but the market is betting on (a rate cut)."
Polish central bank rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski said on
Thursday he may press for an interest rate cut after the summer
holidays.
The zloty traded up 0.1 percent at 4.2955 against
the euro at 1306 GMT, off a session high of 4.281 hit before the
data. The forint, up 0.3 percent, and the leu
, firmer by 0.1 percent, were also off their session
highs.
Government bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania on
Thursday morning drew healthy demand, helped by the impact of
the Fed minutes.
Hungary sold 76.5 billion forints ($279 million) of 3-, 5,
and 15-year paper, well above the target of 45 billion forints.
The average yields dropped from the previous auction and
5-year bonds traded at 1.9 percent after the sale, down 2 basis
points from Wednesday's fixing.
Poland's 10-year bond yield was down 8 basis points from
Wednesday's high, at 2.68 percent, following a 16 basis points
rise from 8-and-1/2-month lows touched late last week.
Polish stocks deepened losses after the disappointing data.
Warsaw's blue chip index fell 0.8 percent, mainly
driven by bank stocks.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1506 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
bid close chang in
e 2016
Czech crown 27.0220 27.0210 +0.0 -0.09
0% %
Hungary forint 310.5000 311.3150 +0.2 1.33%
6%
Polish zloty 4.2955 4.2999 +0.1 -0.87
0% %
Romanian leu 4.4700 4.4763 +0.1 1.10%
4%
Croatian kuna 7.4825 7.4758 -0.09 2.09%
%
Serbian dinar 123.2000 123.2600 +0.0 -1.40
5% %
Note: daily calculate previous close at 1800
change d from CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
close chang in
e 2016
Prague 848.86 850.80 -0.23 -11.2
% 4%
Budapest 27681.30 27790.97 -0.39 +15.
% 72%
Warsaw 1810.77 1824.40 -0.75 -2.60
% %
Bucharest 6897.39 6866.19 +0.4 -1.53
5% %
Ljubljana 723.40 722.14 +0.1 +3.9
7% 1%
Zagreb 1793.69 1789.03 +0.2 +6.1
6% 6%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 620.21 620.74 -0.09 -3.71
> % %
Sofia 468.42 467.91 +0.1 +1.6
1% 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) change vs chang
Bund e in
Czech Republic sprea
d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.235 -0.019 +038 -2bps
> bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.097 -0.014 +043 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.313 -0.015 +039 +2bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.599 -0.012 +222 -1bps
> bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.088 -0.046 +261 -3bps
> bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 2.691 -0.035 +277 +0bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.29 0.25 0.21 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.84
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.6025 1.545 1.522 1.71
WIBOR=> 5
Note: FRA quotes are for
ask
prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 274.2500 forints)
(Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir and John
Stonestreet)