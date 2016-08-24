* Insurer PZU stocks rebound on pledge to keep dividend policy * Energy stocks still drag Warsaw stock index lower * H1 profit of Hungarian banks surges, OTP bank shares rise * Zloty underperforms, investors eye Fed (Recasts with PZU rebound, new comments) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 24 Warsaw stocks eased on Wednesday, bucking a rebound of Central European shares, due to a fall in the profits of insurer PZU and a decline in energy sector shares in Europe. Poland's bluechip stock index touched its lowest level this month after state-controlled insurer PZU reported 56 percent decline in second-quarter net profits, adding to worries over the health of the Polish financial sector. PZU's stocks hit record lows already on Tuesday following a report that the insurer would hold talks to buy UniCredit's shares in Poland's second-biggest lender, Pekao . The profit fall and the acquisition plan fuelled concern over PZU's dividend payment outlook, and generally the profitablity of the Polish banking sector. After coming to power last year, Poland's government raised taxes for banks and has sought to take more control of the financial sector. Its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc denominated mortgages is also expected to be costly to banks. PZU's stocks rebounded from record lows and rose by 1.25 percent by 1336 GMT, after its Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski said there was no reason to assume that dividend payments would be lowered. [nRSD2cBbzK} "The CEO tried to save the situation by saying that the company wanted to stick to its long term dividend strategy and this triggered the rebound," said Wojciech Wosko, equity trader at BZ WBK in Warsaw. The bourse was unable to track a rebound of most stocks in the EU's main stocks exchanges and in Central Europe, which was helped by a weak euro. Warsaw's index was still down by 0.4 percent, mainly due to a 1.7 percent fall of oil group PKN Orlen shares which tracked European energy sector shares lower after a slump of British mining giant Glencore. Hungarian oil group MOL shares shares also dropped by 0.4 percent. But Budapest's main index still rose by 0.7 percent as OTP Bank gained almost 2 percent, while Polish bank stocks were mixed. Profits in Hungary's banking sector surged by 131 percent in annual terms in the first half of the year, the central bank said on Wednesday. The zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.307 against the euro, while other Central European currencies changed little. The region's main currencies have moved sideways in past days as investors await clues from the Federal Reserve about the odds of U.S. interest rate hikes. A hike could make Central Europe's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive. CEE SNAP AT 1536 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 340 05% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. -0.0 1.51 forint => 9500 9050 1% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.29 -0.1 -1.1 zloty => 70 99 6% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.36 leu => 85 90 01% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.48 -0.1 1.93 kuna => 40 65 0% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2300 3600 11% 3% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 857. 850. +0. -10. 54 72 80% 33% Budapest 2792 2772 +0. +16 2.23 3.68 72% .73% Warsaw <.WIG20 1782 1790 -0.4 -4.1 > .66 .60 4% 1% Buchares 6967 6895 +1. -0.5 t .88 .55 05% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 723. 720. +0. +3. a P> 21 81 33% 89% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1799 1799 -0.0 +6. > .09 .90 5% 48% Belgrade <.BELEX 620. 622. -0.3 -3.7 15> 28 35 3% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 470. +0. +2. > 57 03 33% 32% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 6 06 6bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 22 19 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.27 -0.0 +03 -3bp 10-year =RR> 7 35 7bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.57 -0.0 +22 -1bp RR> 9 07 0bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 0.00 +26 +0b RR> 2 5 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.66 0.00 +27 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 2 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.2 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.73 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.61 1.52 1.5 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Sdditional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky/Keith Weir)