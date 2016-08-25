By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Aug 25 Hungary sold 12-month bills at
higher yields at an auction on Thursday, bucking a falling trend
of the past few weeks, after a central bank deposit tender had
drained banking sector liquidity.
However, the yield rise is likely to prove temporary, as
local banks are expected to channel more funds into short-term
government debt in coming months as the Hungarian central bank
continues to squeeze out cash placed by local banks in its main
3-month deposit facility.
The National Bank of Hungary, which kept its benchmark base
rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday, wants to squeeze out
liquidity in the hope that more money will be lent out to the
economy or channelled into government debt.
From August the NBH will hold tenders for its 3-month
deposit only once a month, rather than weekly, and from Oct. 26
it will impose quantity restrictions on the deposits.
The stock of 3-month deposits placed at the central bank
rose to 1.837 trillion forints ($6.70 billion) at the first
monthly central bank tender on Wednesday, according to data on
the bank's website.
Banks placed over 637 billion forints in the central bank
facility at the tender, which reduced overall liquidity, and led
to lower demand at the Treasury bill auction on Thursday.
"The yield on 12-month bills rose today as demand was much
lower," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen.
Palffy said, however, that yields on discount treasury bills
could fall further by 25-30 basis points as banks are expected
to shift more money into the paper due to the central bank's
measures. The yield on the 12-month bill rose to 0.63 percent
from 0.55 percent, while the debt agency cut the sale as bids
were well below its original offer.
Demand for short-term paper has increased in the past weeks,
with the average yield at three-month bill auctions dropping to
as low as 0.39 percent on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the region, Warsaw's blue-chip stock index,
which touched its lowest level this month on Wednesday,
extended losses, falling 0.5 percent by 0854 GMT.
Budapest stocks were 0.3 percent lower, while the
main index in Prague also dropped 0.3 percent.
Polish financial sector stocks have been under pressure due
to worries over the government's policies regarding banks.
Poland's government has raised taxes for banks and sought to
take more control of the financial sector. Its plan to tackle
the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages is also
expected to be of considerable cost to banks.
Currencies in Central Europe were flat, with the Hungarian
forint hovering slightly firmer than its psychological
level of 310 versus the euro.
Analysts at Takarekbank said in a note that if Janet
Yellen's message on Friday about the direction of monetary
policy in the United States does not prop up expectations for an
interest rate hike this year, the forint had more room to
strengthen.
Other analysts said the forint was likely to trade around
the firmer end of its recent ranges, at 310 to the euro in the
short term.
The Czech crown was stuck to the level of 27 to
the euro, defended by the central bank.
The central bank's foreign assets grew by nearly a billion
euros in the 10 days to Aug. 20, the bank's balance sheet showed
on Wednesday, suggesting the bank intervened markedly in the
foreign exchange market to keep the crown from firming.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1021 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2016
Czech crown 27.021 27.025 +0.02 -0.09%
0 5 %
Hungary 309.67 309.44 -0.07% 1.60%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.3069 4.3085 +0.04 -1.14%
%
Romanian leu 4.4560 4.4588 +0.06 1.41%
%
Croatian 7.4930 7.4905 -0.03% 1.95%
kuna
Serbian 123.26 123.35 +0.07 -1.45%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2016
Prague 856.36 858.06 -0.20% -10.45
%
Budapest 27911. 27949. -0.14% +16.6
23 27 8%
Warsaw 1782.2 1786.3 -0.23% -4.13%
9 2
Bucharest 6938.4 6952.8 -0.21% -0.94%
7 4
Ljubljana 726.64 723.21 +0.47 +4.38
% %
Zagreb 1803.7 1799.9 +0.21 +6.76
7 7 % %
Belgrade 618.25 620.28 -0.33% -4.01%
Sofia 472.42 472.20 +0.05 +2.50
% %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.279 -0.043 +034b -5bps
ps
5-year -0.128 -0.032 +038b -4bps
ps
10-year 0.277 -0.025 +036b -3bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.59 -0.001 +221b -1bps
ps
5-year 2.091 0 +260b +0bps
ps
10-year 2.668 -0.003 +275b -1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PRIBO 0.27 0.23 0.19 0
R=>
Hungary <BUBOR 0.72 0.68 0.7 0.88
=>
Poland <WIBOR 1.6 1.52 1.49 1.71
=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
************************************************************
**
($1 = 274.15 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by)