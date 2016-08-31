* Hungary, Poland investments post biggest fall in years
* Forint rebounds after U.S. ADP data
* Government bonds ease ahead of Hungarian auction
* Croatian Q2 GDP up 2.8 pct yr/yr, Slovenia +2.7, Serbia +2
pct
(Adds local GDP, U.S. jobs figures)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 31 Central European currencies
steadied on Wednesday, shrugging off a plunge in investments in
Hungary and Poland as U.S. job figures failed to give more
impetus for a Federal reserve interest rate hike.
The forint, trading at 309.75 agasint the euro at
1403 GMT, regained all the ground lost in early trade after
Hungarian figures showed the biggest fall in investments since
at least early 2012.
Hungarian stocks hardly moved and the forint is still near
its strongest levels since early March.
The zloty, even though it firmed 0.2 percent,
remains near the four-week lows it hit on Tuesday after Poland
reported its biggest contraction in investments for almost for
years.
The volume of investments in Hungary plunged by 20.3 percent
in annual terms in the second quarter, a much bigger decline
than the 4.9 percent fall in Poland.
A slowdown in the absorption of European Union development
funds was a key cause of the fall in both countries.
Hungary's and Poland's 5- and 10-year government bond yields
rose by 2-3 basis points
"(Hungary's government bond) auction (on Thursday) is the
next key point, and then Friday's U.S. (payrolls) figures," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
The impact of outside factors, such as expectations for a
rise the U.S. rates, which will make high-yielding eastern
European assets relatively less attractive, has weighed on the
region's currencies.
The U.S. ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
U.S. private employers adding 177,000 jobs in August, slightly
above the 175,000 forecast by a Reuters survey of economists.
Other jobs data for August due on Friday will be a consideration
for when the Fed raises rates.
Equities hardly moved in the region ahead of the U.S.
payrolls number.
Second-quarter economic output figures released in Croatia,
Slovenia and Serbia underpinned that growth in the region
outpaces the euro zone, even in the former Yugoslav member
states which underperformed in the region in the past years.
The Serbian central bank intervened in the market to stem
the dinar's gains.
But Ljubljana's stock index shed 2.1 percent due
to a plunge of the shares of reinsurer Sava which
started to trade ex dividend on Wednesday.
There are still worries, though, that growth may slow down
and low or negative inflation rates in the region fuel
expectations for monetary easing.
Polish priced fell 0.8 percent in annual terms in August,
slightly less than analysts' 0.9 percent forecast.
Czech central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky called for a
jump in wages in an interview with Reuters.
Czech wages are relatively high in the region, but are still
at around only one third of German levels, and central Europe
has lost millions of workers in the past years, who moved West.
CEE SNAP AT 1603
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 280 270 00% 1%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.58
forint => 7500 7700 01% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.36 +0. -2.1
zloty => 95 11 27% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.39
leu => 70 68 00% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.13
kuna => 00 50 07% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0500 2300 15% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 863. 858. +0. -9.7
18 83 51% 4%
Budapest 2807 2805 +0. +17
2.68 0.08 08% .36%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1793 1798 -0.2 -3.5
> .39 .23 7% 4%
Buchares 7032 7021 +0. +0.
t .37 .90 15% 40%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 720. 735. -2.0 +3.
a P> 45 58 6% 49%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1816 1809 +0. +7.
> .97 .64 41% 54%
Belgrade <.BELEX 626. 620. +0. -2.7
15> 73 61 99% 0%
Sofia <.SOFIX 464. 468. -0.8 +0.
> 66 49 2% 82%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 66 21 5bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 25 02 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.27 0 +03 -1bp
10-year =RR> 6 6bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 0.02 +22 +2b
RR> 9 7bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.16 -0.0 +26 -1bp
RR> 5 05 8bps s
<PL10YT 2.76 0.02 +28 +2b
10-year =RR> 8 4 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.73 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.63 1.58 1.55 1.71
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)