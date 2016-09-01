* Polish, Czech PMIs show pick-up, slowdown in Hungary * Zloty rebounds from one-month low, forint retreats * Investors cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls data * Hungary's 3-, 5-year bonds seen drawing good demand in sale By Sandor Peto and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 1 The zloty rebounded from a one-month low against the euro on Thursday after Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs) showed some pick-up in economic activity in August. Poland's index picked up to 51.5 from 50.3 in August and the Czech index rose to 50.1 from 49.3. The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.3565 against the euro by 0749 GMT, after touching a one-month low at 4.369 before the PMI figures were released. The currency has hit multi-week lows in afternoon trade, when U.S. markets open, in each of the past five sessions, and market participants said its slide may not have ended yet. "For now nothing seems to play in favor of the zloty - neither the expectations for a hawkish Fed, nor the risk aversion, nor local factors such as (Moody's) rating review," mBank analysts said in a note. Moody's will review Poland's ratings on Sept. 9 and some investors fear a downgrade after the agency warned last week over tension with Brussels over Warsaw's constitutional tribunal crisis. The forint, meanwhile, eased 0.1 percent, after Hungary's PMI slowed to 51.3 from 53.9. Trading at 309.9 the forint was still near its strongest levels since early March. Final June Hungarian trade balance figures, also published on Thursday, showed the biggest monthly surplus since at least 2012, at 1.11 billion euros. Investors will focus on U.S. payroll figures due on Friday, which, if they are strong, can boost expectations for the Federal Reserve to lift rates soon in a move which would curb demand for assets in emerging markets, traders said. That risk could put pressure on the risky zloty again and reduce demand for long-term bonds, traders said. Hungary, Romania, and Poland hold government bond auctions on Thursday. The price of Poland's 10-year government bonds extended the past three weeks' losses, with their yield rising 3 basis points to 2.79 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield rose 5 basis points from Wednesday's fixing, to 2.9 percent. "The Hungarian central bank's monetary policy (liquidity boosting measures) helps shorter bonds," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "I see better secondary-market demand for the 3- and 5-year bonds (offered at today's auction) and weaker demand for the 10-year papers," the trader added. CEE SNAP AT 0949 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 305 02% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. -0.1 1.53 forint => 9000 6050 0% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.36 +0. -2.2 zloty => 65 25 14% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.45 leu => 45 42 1% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.47 -0.0 2.11 kuna => 10 68 6% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0300 1400 09% 7% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 862. 859. +0. -9.8 47 14 39% 1% Budapest 2807 2796 +0. +17 6.58 9.24 38% .37% Warsaw <.WIG20 1800 1793 +0. -3.1 > .38 .56 38% 6% Buchares 7051 7035 +0. +0. t .65 .72 23% 68% Ljubljan <.SBITO 724. 720. +0. +4. a P> 38 45 55% 06% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1819 1818 +0. +7. > .54 .39 06% 69% Belgrade <.BELEX 626. 626. -0.0 -2.7 15> 15 73 9% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 463. 464. -0.1 +0. > 96 66 5% 66% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0 +03 +0b RR> 66 5bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 31 06 6bps s <CZ10YT 0.26 -0.0 +03 -2bp 10-year =RR> 8 08 2bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 -0.0 +22 -1bp RR> 5 09 6bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.18 0.04 +26 +4b RR> 7 7 8bps ps <PL10YT 2.79 0.01 +28 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.7 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.63 1.59 1.57 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)