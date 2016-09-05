* Zloty off 7-week low, forint approaches 6-month high
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 5 Central European currencies and
equities firmed on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data lowered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate
hike, and Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates
on hold later in the week.
Investors closely watch the yield premium offered by Central
European assets over U.S. Treasuries, which are considered less
risky.
The zloty and the forint firmed 0.4 and
0.3 percent respectively against the euro by 1138 GMT.
The forint traded on the strong side of the key 310 level,
approaching the six-month highs it reached late last month. The
zloty, trading at 4.355, was off a 7-week low hit on Friday.
Poland's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold at its meeting on Wednesday, but "investors will have a
close look on the wording and possible indication of changes to
the monetary policy given recent speculation on renewed rate
cuts", Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.
The crown traded flat at 27.021, sticking to the
Czech central bank cap that prevents the currency firming.
Czech data released on Monday disappointed markets - retail
sales rose by 1.6 percent in July in annual terms, and real
wages were up by 3.7 percent in the second quarter.
The wage growth is slower than the central bank needs and
that creates a risk that it will exit the crown cap later than
originally planned around the middle of 2017, Erste analyst Jiri
Polansky said in a note.
Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok denied that. He was quoted
as saying that the bank would not postpone the exit even if
inflation is still slightly below the 2 percent target.
Warsaw's bluechip index led a rise in equities in
the region. It rose by 1.3 percent, boosted by a 5 percent surge
in the shares of Poland's biggest power producer PGE
after shareholders approved a capital hike and a smaller than
planned rise in the nominal value of PGE shares.
"(The increase to) PLN 10.25, rather than PLN 13, makes a
big difference and they will now pay a smaller tax, so there's a
chance the company may pay out some dividend in the following
year," said BZ WBK dealer Pawel Bartczak.
A rise in oil prices helped Czech energy group CEZ
stocks jump almost 4 percent - their biggest daily rise since
June, fuelling a 1 percent increase in Prague's main stock index
.
CEE SNAP AT 1338
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0
crown => 210 180 1% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.69
forint => 4100 3200 29% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.37 +0. -2.2
zloty => 50 14 38% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 -0.0 1.57
leu => 90 85 1% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.48 -0.2 1.83
kuna => 15 15 7% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4
dinar => 2000 0900 9% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 884. 875. +0. -7.5
09 71 96% 5%
Budapest 2846 2818 +0. +18
0.51 9.60 96% .98%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1767 +1. -3.7
> .41 .55 29% 0%
Buchares 6997 7004 -0.1 -0.0
t .76 .84 0% 9%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 734. 733. +0. +5.
a P> 49 58 12% 51%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1810 1823 -0.7 +7.
> .08 .65 4% 13%
Belgrade <.BELEX 630. 630. -0.0 -2.1
15> 46 65 3% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 469. +0. +2.
> 87 49 51% 38%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 +0b
RR> 6 07 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +0b
RR> 26 11 8bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.28 0 +03 +2b
10-year =RR> 4bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.68 0.03 +23 +4b
RR> 1 3 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 -0.0 +27 -1bp
RR> 4 27 8bps s
<PL10YT 2.89 0.02 +29 +4b
10-year =RR> 4 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.72 0.72 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.64 1.64 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague, Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; editing by Mark
Heinrich)