* Weak U.S. services data help buoy regional assets
* Polish central bank meets, rates seen on hold
* Warsaw stocks outperform, Budapest hits new 9-year-high
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 7 The zloty led
currency gains in Central Europe on Wednesday as the Polish
central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at its
meeting rather than cutting them.
Regional assets were also helped by Tuesday's weak U.S.
services sector data, which curbed expectations for Federal
Reserve interest rate hikes and boosted appetite for emerging
market assets.
The Polish currency firmed to a 12-day-high against the euro
and traded at 4.329 at 0742 GMT, while the forint and
the leu both gained 0.1 percent.
The zloty has been recovering after weeks of weakening since
Friday's tame U.S. jobs data, which also increased the
likelihood that the Fed will not hike rates soon.
All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll said the Polish central
bank will keep its benchmark rate at 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
The bank is expected to keep rates on hold until a possible
rate hike late next year even though Polish inflation has been
in negative since 2014 and some of the latest industrial output
and manufacturing figures in the region and its main trade
partner Germany have caused disappointment.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose two-thirds of a
percent to a 16-day high, while most other Central European
indices firmed slightly, with the region's 2015 and 2016 top
performer Budapest touching a new 9-year high.
The Czech crown, trading steady at 27.023 against
the euro, stayed at the cap near 27, which the Czech central
bank defends with euro buying.
It launched the cap in 2013 to prevent a strengthening of
the crown and help a rebound in inflation and economic growth.
The bank has committed to quit that regime around the middle
of next year.
Positioning for a surge of the crown next year will be the
trade of 2017, Dutch bank ING told clients on Tuesday,
predicting the country would scrap the currency peg early next
year.
The Czech central bank said on Wednesday that its foreign
exchange reserves had risen to 70.53 billion euros at the end of
August, from July's revised 68.40 billion. It said it bought
foreign currency worth 307 million euros in spot foreign
exchange market operations in July.
The kuna was flat at 7.489 against the euro.
Croatia will hold elections on Sunday but political
developments rarely have any significant impact on the currency
which is kept in narrow ranges by the central bank.
"We expect the kuna to hover around the current levels in
the coming days and then be exposed to the usual seasonal
depreciation pressures (due to the summer tourist season coming
to its end)," Addiko Bank said in a note.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 0942 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2016
Czech 27.0230 27.0220 +0.00 -0.09%
crown %
Hungary 309.3000 309.735 +0.14 1.73%
forint 0 %
Polish 4.3290 4.3408 +0.27 -1.64%
zloty %
Romanian 4.4500 4.4530 +0.07 1.55%
leu %
Croatian 7.4890 7.4915 +0.03 2.00%
kuna %
Serbian 123.1700 123.320 +0.12 -1.38%
dinar 0 %
Note: calculate previous close 1800
daily d from at CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2016
Prague 879.06 882.42 -0.38% -8.08%
Budapest 28602.59 28597.8 +0.02 +19.57
2 % %
Warsaw 1802.23 1790.83 +0.64 -3.06%
%
Buchares 7044.65 7038.71 +0.08 +0.58%
t %
Ljubljan 733.65 732.59 +0.14 +5.39%
a %
Zagreb 1833.58 1824.81 +0.48 +8.52%
%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 0.00 632.63 +0.00 -100.00
> % %
Sofia 473.06 471.87 +0.25 +2.64%
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.273 0 +040b +0bps
> ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.118 -0.043 +043b -4bps
> ps
<CZ10YT=R 0.28 0 +040b +2bps
10-year R> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.657 -0.03 +233b -3bps
> ps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.159 -0.035 +271b -4bps
> ps
<PL10YT=R 2.757 -0.026 +287b -1bps
10-year R> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech < 0.29 0.26 0.22 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.74 0.71 0.74 0.88
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.69 1.6175 1.5825 1.71
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Toby
Chopra)