* Currencies firm on flat Polish rates, fading Fed hike forecasts * Warsaw stocks outperform, Budapest hits new 9-year-high * Czech central bank steps up euro buying to defend crown peg * Bonds firm, mainly in 5-year segment, Hungary leads By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 7 Polish assets led gains in Central European markets on Wednesday as the country's central bank kept interest rates on hold at its meeting rather than cutting them. Regional assets were also helped by Tuesday's weak U.S. services sector data, which dampened expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The zloty and the forint firmed 0.4 percent against the euro by 1058 GMT. The forint traded 308.55, just shy of 6-month-highs. The Polish central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent as expected even though inflation has been negative for years. [ ] Investors will watch the bank's comments to see whether it is worried by recent disappointing industrial output and manufacturing figures in the region and its main trade partner Germany. Economic growth in Poland and the Central European region still outpaces the euro zone by a considerable margin. "Speculation on rate cuts in Poland could re-emerge again from time to time in case of unsupportive economic data," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose by 0.7 percent to a 16-day high, while Central European indices were mixed, with the region's 2015 and 2016 top performer Budapest touching a new 9-year high. Government bonds firmed, with gains concentrated on 5-year papers whose yields dropped by 10 basis points to 1.89 percent in Hungary, by 4 basis points to 2.15 percent in Poland and by 6 basis points to -0.13 percent in the Czech Republic. One Budapest-based fixed income trader said fading expectations for Fed rate hikes boosted local bonds rather than government budget figures, which showed the lowest deficit for the January-August period for 15 years. The Czech crown, trading steady at 27.023 against the euro, stayed at the three-year-old cap near 27, which the Czech central bank (CNB) defends with euro buying. Czech foreign currency reserves jumped in August, suggesting the bank has stepped up interventions to keep the crown weak as the end of its intervention policy comes into sight. "It is worth noting that CNB's forex reserves still represent 'only' around 40 percent of the Czech GDP, which is significantly less than the Swiss central bank, when it abruptly cancelled its EUR/CHF floor (last year)," KBC analysts said in a note. Board member Vojtech Benda said there was a preference for a "clean, one-off" exit from the cap, which the bank plans to drop around the middle of next year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1258 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Chang e bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0240 27.0220 -0.01% -0.10 crown % Hungary 308.5500 309.7350 +0.38 1.97% forint % Polish 4.3230 4.3408 +0.41 -1.50 zloty % % Romanian 4.4520 4.4530 +0.02 1.50% leu % Croatian 7.4890 7.4915 +0.03 2.00% kuna % Serbian 123.2600 123.3200 +0.05 -1.45 dinar % % Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Chang e close change in 2016 Prague 879.43 882.42 -0.34% -8.04 % Budapest 28610.81 28597.82 +0.05 +19. % 61% Warsaw 1803.88 1790.83 +0.73 -2.97 % % Buchares 7044.54 7038.71 +0.08 +0.5 t % 7% Ljubljan 732.79 732.59 +0.03 +5.2 a % 6% Zagreb 1832.69 1824.81 +0.43 +8.4 % 7% Belgrade 637.79 632.63 +0.82 -0.98 % % Sofia 470.48 471.87 -0.29% +2.0 8% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs chang Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year -0.273 -0.006 +040b +0bp ps s 5-year -0.13 -0.056 +043b -5bps ps <CZ10YT=RR 0.28 0 +039b +1bp 10-year > ps s Poland 2-year 1.657 -0.022 +233b -2bps ps 5-year 2.153 -0.037 +271b -3bps ps <PL10YT=RR 2.757 -0.026 +287b -1bps 10-year > ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech <P 0.28 0.25 0.21 0 Rep RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.725 0.68 0.7 0.88 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.7 1.66 1.63 1.71 IBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask prices quotes