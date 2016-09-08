* Hungary's Aug CPI down 0.1 pct, lifts bond prices further * Forint hits six-month high, zloty trades at 2-week high * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold (Adds Serbian central bank decision, ECB meeting, forint rise) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 8 Hungarian government bond yields fell to near record lows on Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as a drop in inflation fuelled expectations of a central bank liquidity boost. The bank will meet on Sept. 20 and is expected to decide on limiting the funds kept in its 3-month deposits which now hold 1.69 trillion forints ($6.17 billion). Part of the funds to be squeezed out could flow into bonds. Hungarian consumer prices dropped by 0.1 percent in August, in line with analysts' median forecast, but some market participants had expected a rise. The yield on 3-year government bonds fell 6 basis points from Wednesday's fixing to 1.3 percent, before rising to 1.35 percent by late trade as the European Central Bank did not announce any new monetary stimulus measure. "Market sentiment has been positive in the past weeks... some market participants draw a too far-reaching conclusion from the figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The picture could change again by the year-end as inflation may reach 2 percent and the Federal Reserve may also hike its interest rates," the trader said. Inflation has been anaemic for years in Central Europe, but central banks expect a rebound even without further rate cuts. Serbia's central bank kept the region's highest benchmark rate unchanged at 4 percent after a rise in inflation to 1.2 percent in July, citing uncertainty in international markets. Two Czech central bankers reaffirmed their commitment on Wednesday to exit the bank's cap on the crown exchange rate at levels near 27 against the euro around the middle of 2017. "Interestingly, both have expressed that one-off cap exit would be a preferred scenario, probably the first indication in the whole time how the end of FX regime might look," Komercni bank said in a note. Czech currency reserve and other figures have indicated that the bank had stepped up euro buying to defend the cap. Czech one-year outright forwards have dropped since August from an implied crown rate of around 27 to around 26.80, indicating expectations for a crown surge. Czech government bonds extended their gains, with the 5-year yield dropping 5 basis points to -0.163 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds by 10 basis points. Polish bond yields rose by a few basis points after a decline in the past few days. The zloty traded at a two-week high versus the euro and the forint touched a 6-month high, buoyed by fading expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. CEE SNAP AT 1521 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 325 05% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.91 forint => 7300 4300 0% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 +0. -1.4 zloty => 20 38 04% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.50 leu => 20 89 7% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.06 kuna => 50 75 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2000 3300 11% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 883. 881. +0. -7.5 95 41 29% 7% Budapest 2843 2864 -0.7 +18 2.91 2.84 3% .86% Warsaw <.WIG20 1797 1810 -0.6 -3.3 > .61 .02 9% 1% Buchares 7065 7086 -0.2 +0. t .81 .04 9% 88% Ljubljan <.SBITO 730. 732. -0.3 +4. a P> 56 85 1% 94% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1837 1836 +0. +8. > .40 .51 05% 75% Belgrade <.BELEX 639. 637. +0. -0.7 15> 01 40 25% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 472. 469. +0. +2. > 60 25 71% 54% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.1 +01 -16b RR> 6 11 6bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -10b RR> 53 54 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 0.02 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 4 9 5bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.01 +23 -4bp RR> 1 7bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 0.05 +27 +0b RR> 3 2 7bps ps <PL10YT 2.81 0.01 +28 -2bp 10-year =RR> 6 6 9bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.71 0.68 0.7 0.88 ><BUBOR 5 => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.69 1.68 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Alexander Smith)