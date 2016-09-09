* Zloty off 2-week high vs euro, forint off 6-month high
* Moody's rating review expected after local markets close
* Downgrade of Poland is unlikely, but worries linger
* Crown eases, central bank under pressure to defend cap
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 9 The zloty led a retreat
of Central European currencies due to worries that Moody's may
downgrade Poland's rating in a review expected after European
markets close on Friday.
The zloty eased by 0.2 percent to 4.327 against
the euro, off a two-week high.
In May, Moody's confirmed Poland's rating at 'A2' but cut
its outlook to negative, citing fiscal risks and the
government's shift to more unpredictable policies.
It still has the highest rating on Poland among the three
major rating agencies after a downgrade from Standard & Poor's
in January sent Polish assets plummeting.
Two weeks ago Moody's caused alarm when it published a
warning that Poland's constitutional court changes, which have
drawn ire from Brussels, may hit investments.
In a Reuters poll that time, 15 out of 20 analysts said
Moody's would not downgrade Poland.
But worries resurfaced by Friday as some investors were
taking profits anyway in regional markets after a week of gains
as expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate hike faded.
KBC analysts called the Moody's review "a wild card".
BZ WBK Bank said a downgrade was not justified as political
worries, recent weak output data and a possible cut in the
retirement age were offset by a relatively cautious rise in
government spending and a bill on Swiss franc mortgages that
entailed less cost to banks than previously expected.
A downgrade could weaken the zloty towards 4.4 per euro, but
it could firm past 4.31 if the rating is left unchanged, Bank
Pekao said.
Warsaw's bluechip equities index eased 0.55
percent.
Yields in regional bond markets rose 1-2 basis points in
line with euro zone yields, after the European Central Bank
announced no further monetary stimulus plans on Thursday.
The Czech crown eased slightly to 27.022 versus
the euro from Thursday's 27.007 close, but it remains pressed to
the central bank's cap at levels near 27.
Wednesday's Czech forex reserve data showed that the central
bank had to buy an increasing amount of euros to defend the cap.
Czech annual inflation was 0.6 percent in August, a figure
in line with forecasts, but still low.
"Today's data should lead to continuing pressure on the
central bank's exchange rate commitment," Komercni Banka
analysts said.
"There has been a higher activity of investors since the
beginning of September, so the central bank has to defend its
commitment ever more by the interventions," they added.
CEE SNAP AT 1039
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0
crown => 220 070 6% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.86
forint => 8900 4750 3% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.31 -0.1 -1.5
zloty => 70 99 7% 9%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.1 1.53
leu => 10 65 0% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.08
kuna => 30 45 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2500 3200 06% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 885. 884. +0. -7.4
39 80 07% 2%
Budapest 2859 2850 +0. +19
0.57 5.53 30% .52%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1783 1793 -0.5 -4.0
> .65 .48 5% 6%
Buchares 7047 7060 -0.1 +0.
t .95 .84 8% 62%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 731. 730. +0. +5.
a P> 41 56 12% 07%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1840 1838 +0. +8.
> .72 .29 13% 94%
Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 639. -0.3 -1.1
15> 55 01 8% 7%
Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 468. +0. +2.
> 30 71 55% 26%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.1 +01 -14b
RR> 05 36 4bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.00 +03 +0b
RR> 59 3 5bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.24 0.00 +02 -2bp
10-year =RR> 9 5 9bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 -0.0 +23 -2bp
RR> 5 16 9bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.00 +27 +0b
RR> 6 2 8bps ps
<PL10YT 2.85 0.02 +29 +0b
10-year =RR> 8 2 0bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.74 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.7 1.69 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Gareth Jones)