* Zloty off 2-week high vs euro
* Moody's downgrade of Poland unlikely, but worries linger
* Kuna, Croatian bonds steady ahead of Sunday elections
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 9 The zloty led a retreat
of Central European currencies on Friday, hit by concerns that
Moody's may downgrade Poland's credit rating later in the day as
investors locked in recent broad-based gains.
The zloty eased by 0.4 percent to 4.3371 against
the euro by 1257 GMT, lagging its regional peers.
Moody's, expected to publish its review after European
markets close, has the highest rating on Poland among the three
major credit agencies.
It caused alarm two weeks ago when it warned that reforms of
Poland's constitutional court, which have angered Brussels,
might hit investments. In a Reuters poll that time, 15 out of 20
analysts said Moody's would not downgrade Poland.
But worries resurfaced by Friday as some investors took
profits after a week of regional market gains as prospects of a
U.S. rate hike this month faded.
KBC analysts called the Moody's review a "wild card" while
BZ WBK Bank said a downgrade would not be justified. A downgrade
could weaken the zloty towards 4.4 per euro, but it could firm
past 4.31 if the rating is left unchanged, Bank Pekao said.
Warsaw's bluechip equities index shed 1.8 percent.
Polish and Hungarian government bond yields rose 2-5 basis
points in line with euro zone yields, after the European Central
Bank announced no further monetary stimulus plans on Thursday.
The Czech crown eased slightly to 27.02 versus the
euro from Thursday's 27.007 close, but it remains within a
whisker of the central bank's cap of 27.
Czech one-year outright forwards have dropped
since August from an implied crown rate of around 27 to around
26.70, indicating expectations for a crown surge when the
central bank removes the cap, which it has said it would do
around mid-2017.
"There has been a higher activity of investors since the
beginning of September, so the central bank has to defend its
commitment ever more by (currency) interventions," Komercni
Banka analysts said.
The kuna was flat and Croatian bonds moved little
ahead of a snap election on Sunday. Local markets could fall if
the vote fails to resolve a political stalemate that has
hindered efforts to cut public debt, Commerzbank said in a note.
"If a government is formed quickly, yields may fall
somewhat," one Zagreb-based dealer said.
CEE SNAP AT 1457
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0
crown => 200 070 5% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.1 1.80
forint => 0700 4750 9% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.31 -0.4 -1.8
zloty => 71 99 0% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.69
leu => 40 65 06% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.08
kuna => 30 45 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1200 3200 16% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 883. 884. -0.1 -7.6
26 80 7% 4%
Budapest 2848 2850 -0.0 +19
2.54 5.53 8% .07%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1760 1793 -1.8 -5.3
> .43 .48 4% 1%
Buchares 7045 7060 -0.2 +0.
t .37 .84 2% 59%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 730. +0. +5.
a P> 30 56 92% 91%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1848 1838 +0. +9.
> .99 .29 58% 43%
Belgrade <.BELEX 638. 639. -0.0 -0.8
15> 69 01 5% 4%
Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 468. +0. +2.
> 00 71 49% 19%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.1 +01 -14b
RR> 96 27 4bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 64 02 3bps s
<CZ10YT 0.24 0 +02 -5bp
10-year =RR> 4 5bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.03 +24 +3b
RR> 7 8 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 0.02 +28 +0b
RR> 3 0bps ps
<PL10YT 2.89 0.03 +29 -1bp
10-year =RR> 4 8 0bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.7 0.71 0.88
><BUBOR 5
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.70 1.69 1.71
><WIBOR 25 5 25
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague/Igor Ilic in
Zagreb; Editing by Gareth Jones and John Stonestreet)