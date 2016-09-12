* Moody's keeps Poland rating unchanged
* S&P to review Hungary's rating on Friday
* Croatia elections force coalition talks
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Emerging European markets
opened mostly lower on Monday, following developed markets
lower, even though deflation appears muted and credit-rating
decisions were likely to benefit the region's economies.
The ratings agency Moody's kept Poland's rating at A2 on
Friday, after earlier warning that a constitutional crisis in
Warsaw threatened to undermine its relations with the European
Union.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the
decision confirmed the country's long-term growth prospects
.
Hungary also faces a credit-rating review on Friday, by
Standard and Poor's, which has rated the country's debt as
"junk" since 2011. It is likely to raise its outlook before
recommending it for investment again, analysts said.
"Of the big three, Moody's is more likely to present a
positive turn if they raise the rating on Nov. 4 to Baa3,"
brokerage Equilor said in a morning note to clients.
If S&P unexpectedly upgrades Hungary's rating, the forint
could strengthen towards 307 per euro, Equilor added, from about
310 currently.
Poland reports August's inflation figures later in the day,
another event watched closely in the region's largest economy,
where the central bank is trying to maintain its record-low
interest rate of 1.5 percent.
The bank has said nearly two years of deflation have been
externally driven and have so far not hurt growth. It left rates
unchanged last week, leaving them flat since March last year.
Deflationary pressure will ease and economic growth will
accelerate next year, the central bank said last week, reducing
the chances it would cut interest rates further.
Weekend elections in Croatia, as expected, left no party
with a majority. The HDZ, which won the most seats, now will be
forced to start coalition talks.
"The results are widely expected," a Zagreb dealer said. "I
don't expect any major movements on bonds for the moment as
investors only care that the country is capable of servicing its
debts."
Equilor said the coalition talks are considered a hindrance
to ongoing talks about oil company INA, co-owned by the
Croatian government and Hungary's MOL, which have
wrangled over control of the company.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1020 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2016
Czech crown 27.024 27.032 +0.03 -0.10%
0 5 %
Hungary 310.60 309.18 -0.46% 1.30%
forint 00 00
Polish zloty 4.3450 4.3326 -0.29% -2.00%
Romanian leu 4.4505 4.4442 -0.14% 1.54%
Croatian 7.4780 7.4855 +0.10 2.15%
kuna %
Serbian 123.15 123.22 +0.06 -1.36%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2016
Prague 866.04 879.83 -1.57% -9.44%
Budapest 28070. 28445. -1.32% +17.3
67 83 5%
Warsaw 1736.9 1754.1 -0.98% -6.57%
7 2
Bucharest 6919.7 7027.2 -1.53% -1.21%
6 4
Ljubljana 730.25 737.30 -0.96% +4.90
%
Zagreb 1854.7 1851.1 +0.20 +9.77
8 7 % %
Belgrade 633.81 638.69 -0.76% -1.60%
Sofia 469.70 471.91 -0.47% +1.91
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.45 -0.074 +017b -9bps
ps
5-year -0.217 -0.053 +024b -7bps
ps
10-year 0.284 0.04 +023b +0bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.776 -0.028 +240b -4bps
ps
5-year 2.345 0.034 +280b +1bps
ps
10-year 2.949 0.052 +289b +1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.73 0.7 0.74 0.88
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.73 1.71 1.72 1.71
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Marton Dunai, editing
by Larry King)