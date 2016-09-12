* Moody's keeps Poland rating unchanged * S&P to review Hungary's rating on Friday * Croatia elections force coalition talks By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Emerging European markets opened mostly lower on Monday, following developed markets lower, even though deflation appears muted and credit-rating decisions were likely to benefit the region's economies. The ratings agency Moody's kept Poland's rating at A2 on Friday, after earlier warning that a constitutional crisis in Warsaw threatened to undermine its relations with the European Union. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the decision confirmed the country's long-term growth prospects . Hungary also faces a credit-rating review on Friday, by Standard and Poor's, which has rated the country's debt as "junk" since 2011. It is likely to raise its outlook before recommending it for investment again, analysts said. "Of the big three, Moody's is more likely to present a positive turn if they raise the rating on Nov. 4 to Baa3," brokerage Equilor said in a morning note to clients. If S&P unexpectedly upgrades Hungary's rating, the forint could strengthen towards 307 per euro, Equilor added, from about 310 currently. Poland reports August's inflation figures later in the day, another event watched closely in the region's largest economy, where the central bank is trying to maintain its record-low interest rate of 1.5 percent. The bank has said nearly two years of deflation have been externally driven and have so far not hurt growth. It left rates unchanged last week, leaving them flat since March last year. Deflationary pressure will ease and economic growth will accelerate next year, the central bank said last week, reducing the chances it would cut interest rates further. Weekend elections in Croatia, as expected, left no party with a majority. The HDZ, which won the most seats, now will be forced to start coalition talks. "The results are widely expected," a Zagreb dealer said. "I don't expect any major movements on bonds for the moment as investors only care that the country is capable of servicing its debts." Equilor said the coalition talks are considered a hindrance to ongoing talks about oil company INA, co-owned by the Croatian government and Hungary's MOL, which have wrangled over control of the company. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1020 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.024 27.032 +0.03 -0.10% 0 5 % Hungary 310.60 309.18 -0.46% 1.30% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.3450 4.3326 -0.29% -2.00% Romanian leu 4.4505 4.4442 -0.14% 1.54% Croatian 7.4780 7.4855 +0.10 2.15% kuna % Serbian 123.15 123.22 +0.06 -1.36% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2016 Prague 866.04 879.83 -1.57% -9.44% Budapest 28070. 28445. -1.32% +17.3 67 83 5% Warsaw 1736.9 1754.1 -0.98% -6.57% 7 2 Bucharest 6919.7 7027.2 -1.53% -1.21% 6 4 Ljubljana 730.25 737.30 -0.96% +4.90 % Zagreb 1854.7 1851.1 +0.20 +9.77 8 7 % % Belgrade 633.81 638.69 -0.76% -1.60% Sofia 469.70 471.91 -0.47% +1.91 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.45 -0.074 +017b -9bps ps 5-year -0.217 -0.053 +024b -7bps ps 10-year 0.284 0.04 +023b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.776 -0.028 +240b -4bps ps 5-year 2.345 0.034 +280b +1bps ps 10-year 2.949 0.052 +289b +1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.73 0.7 0.74 0.88 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.73 1.71 1.72 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Marton Dunai, editing by Larry King)