* Czech central bank says will remove crown cap in H2 2017 * Six-month crown forwards imply 26.86 per euro from 26.85 * Warsaw stocks ease, but off two-month low By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Expectations the Czech crown will surge in value, implied by forward contracts, eased somewhat on Tuesday after the Czech central bank said it would not remove its crown floor earlier than planned. Governor Jiri Rusnok said the cap, which was adopted in 2013 and stops the crown appreciating to less than 27 per euro, could be removed sometime in the second half of 2017. A recovery in Czech economic growth has kept the crown near that level for most of the past year and reserve figures published last week showed the central bank had stepped up interventions in the foreign currency market to defend the cap. That led to speculation the bank might scrap the policy earlier than planned and that the crown could surge next year. The crown exchange rates implied by six-month and one-year forwards eased slightly after the new Rusnok comments although they remained firmer than 27 per euro implied by the cap. Bids for the six-month contract showed an implied level of 26.86 at 0854 GMT, up from Monday's close of 26.85 and Friday's low of 26.7835. The 12-month rate eased to 26.7 from 26.53 on Friday. In the spot market, the crown traded flat at 27.022 against the euro at 0901 GMT. Other regional currencies were mixed, with the zloty firming and the forint easing by 0.2 percent against the euro. Comments by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn that Hungary should be excluded from the European Union because of its tough anti-migrant policies were largely ignored, one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The forint has been stuck around the 310 level for some weeks, with Tuesday's slight weakening caused by some positioning in some crosses like the forint-zloty, dealers said. Monday's dovish comments from Federal Reserve rate-setter Lael Brainard provided a positive global backdrop, but the impact on the region was muted as the odds for a Fed rate hike in September had been low anyway, traders said. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few basis points. Regional stock markets were mixed. Poland's blue-chip index was off Monday's two-month lows, but shed 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close. The Polish central bank said the cost of returning money to clients overcharged by banks for Swiss francs they bought to service franc-denominated mortgages could be twice as high as initially estimated, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. It cited a figure of 3.6-4 billion zlotys ($929.49 million-$1.03 billion) as the initial figure.