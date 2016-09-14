* Polish 10-year bond yield touches 8-week highs
* Regional yields track euro zone, Poland the most
vulnerable
* Stocks, currencies are marginally firmer
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 14 Central European
long-term government bond yields rose on Wednesday, led by
Poland, tracking euro zone yields driven up by doubts over
further European Central Bank (ECB) monetary easing.
Euro zone yields were near their highest levels since
British voters decided in June to quit the European Union, after
ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on
Tuesday the bank should hold off on new stimulus measures.
Monetary stimulus in the euro zone has also helped assets in
the EU's eastern members, which have relatively fast economic
growth and high debt yields.
The impact of the euro zone yield rise was mostly limited to
government bonds in the region, and mainly long-term papers.
The region's main equities indices and currencies were
mildly firmer at 0857 GMT. But Poland's 10-year government bond
yield touched its highest level since July 20. Trading at 2.937
percent, it was 10 basis points up from Tuesday's lows.
Hungary's corresponding yield rose 4 basis points from
Tuesday's fixing.
The Polish spread over the corresponding German Bund widened
by 2 basis points to 2.89 percentage points. The yield curve
steepened, with the yield on 2-year Polish bonds rising by only
4 basis points to 1.69 percent.
"If this tendency is continued, one cannot exclude a test of
the 3.00 percent level in the 10-year sector by the end of the
week," Bank Pekao said in a note.
A Budapest-based fixed income trader said the latest rise in
world yields was fuelled by worries that the monetary stimulus
by central banks in recent years had been inefficient.
Hungarian bonds, mainly at the short end and in the middle
of the yield curve, are supported by expectations that the
central bank will announce after its meeting on Sept. 20 a cut
in the amount of funds that commercial banks can keep in the
central bank's 3-month deposits.
"Poland is different, negative news that causes worries
comes out from Warsaw every week," the trader said, adding that
the latest bad news was the dismissal of a minister.
Polish treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz will be
dismissed, the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper said, citing
unnamed sources.
CEE SNAP AT 1057
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 230 265 01% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.56
forint => 8000 9350 04% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.34 +0. -2.0
zloty => 60 78 04% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 -0.0 1.60
leu => 80 70 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.48 -0.0 1.95
kuna => 30 95 5% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0100 1500 11% 5%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 870. 868. +0. -8.9
90 29 30% 3%
Budapest 2782 2782 -0.0 +16
4.80 8.01 1% .32%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1732 1727 +0. -6.8
> .51 .69 28% 1%
Buchares 6946 6939 +0. -0.8
t .49 .27 10% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 732. 735. -0.3 +5.
a P> 86 64 8% 27%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1867 1869 -0.0 +10
> .61 .19 8% .53%
Belgrade <.BELEX 629. 631. -0.2 -2.2
15> 67 25 5% 4%
Sofia <.SOFIX 473. 474. -0.2 +2.
> 22 59 9% 67%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.1 -004 -16b
RR> 69 65 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +01 +0b
RR> 93 02 8bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.27 0.00 +02 +1b
10-year =RR> 2 4 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.79 0.00 +24 +1b
RR> 7 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.33 0.00 +28 +1b
RR> 5 8 1bps ps
<PL10YT 2.93 0.01 +28 +2b
10-year =RR> 7 7 9bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.7 0.71 0.73 0
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.67 1.67 1.71
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)