* Bond yields rise, but Polish 10-year off 8-week high * S&P rating review on Friday may help forint * Crown briefly weakens overnight in forward implied rate By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Central European government bond prices extended their losses on Thursday amid uncertainty ahead of U.S. jobs data, tracking a rise in euro zone yields. Yields on Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bonds rose by 2 basis points. Polish paper traded at 2.92 percent, off Wednesday's 8-week high. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at 3 percent. Regional bond markets were relatively calm after a rise in yields in the past week amid doubts over further European Central Bank monetary easing. The risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week, which could hit emerging market assets, has been almost entirely priced out, but some worries may return if the U.S. jobs data are strong. Regional assets largely shrugged off a drop in Asian stocks. Equities mostly rose mildly and currencies were rangebound. Investors attention is turning towards domestic factors and Federal Reserve interest rates will get back into the focus again only next week when the Fed meets, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Key things are S&P tomorrow and the (Hungarian) central bank's expected decision to limit its 3-month deposits (on Tuesday)," the trader said. Analysts said Standard and Poor's was unlikely to upgrade Hungary's 'junk' credit rating on Friday, though some did not rule out a change in the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. "In that event, the forint could firm slightly," the Budapest-based Equilor brokerage said in a note. The forint traded a tad weaker at 310.26 versus the euro and the zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.331. The Czech crown, trading at 27.024, remained stuck to the central bank's cap at levels near 27. The ceiling was launched in 2013 to prevent a crown firming. The crown's exchange rate implied in forwards surged last week on speculation that the central bank could abandon the cap earlier than planned -- after the middle of next year. The bank has dismissed that suggestion. Speculation for an early exit from the cap is likely to continue, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, trader at Komercni Banka in a note. The crown plunged to 27.03 in its euro rate implied in six-month forwards in overnight international trade in a move which one dealer said may have been caused by a misquote. But early in the session the implied rate returned to its earlier levels around 26.85. CEE SNAP AT 1116 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 285 02% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.41 forint => 2500 1250 4% % Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.33 +0. -1.6 zloty => 10 68 13% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.60 leu => 80 80 00% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 -0.0 1.76 kuna => 70 45 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0400 0700 02% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 869. 867. +0. -9.0 61 47 25% 7% Budapest 2804 2809 -0.1 +17 1.84 5.35 9% .23% Warsaw <.WIG20 1738 1736 +0. -6.4 > .95 .68 13% 7% Buchares 6961 6931 +0. -0.6 t .35 .06 44% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 736. 735. +0. +5. a P> 21 74 06% 75% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1881 1864 +0. +11 > .30 .99 87% .34% Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 633. +0. -1.4 15> 50 36 18% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 472. 472. -0.0 +2. > 24 62 8% 46% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 +00 -2bp RR> 28 21 2bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 -2bp RR> 73 06 1bps s <CZ10YT 0.26 -0.0 +02 -2bp 10-year =RR> 8 01 2bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.01 +24 +1b RR> 2 2 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 0.00 +28 -1bp RR> 9 6 1bps s <PL10YT 2.92 0.02 +28 +1b 10-year =RR> 1 3 8bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.71 0.71 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.69 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Jon Boyle)